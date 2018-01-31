Miley Cyrus Photos Show She’s Gone From ‘Scary Skinny’ To ‘Killer Curves’ With Yoga And This Special Diet

Miley Cyrus earned so much concern for her weight loss a few years ago that she felt forced to respond to questions about whether she had become anorexic or had some other type of eating disorder. But now the formerly “scary skinny” Cyrus has developed what Radar Online is calling “killer curves,” which The Voice coach has been flaunting in her newest photos.

Captured on her own Instagram photos as well as pictures taken by the paparazzi, Miley looks glowingly gorgeous after announcing that she is giving up drugs, pointed out the media outlet. Cyrus also was photographed showing off her fuller figure in a bikini, which she wore on vacation with her beau Liam Hemsworth. Miley’s new curves are a dramatic contrast to the skeletal frame that caused so much concern from her fans.

Cyrus has been candid about stopping smoking weed as well as going what she called “completely clean.” The songstress also revealed that she no longer drinks alcohol. The changes in her diet seem to have paid off. In addition to looking beautiful in a bikini vacationing with Liam, Cyrus stunned on the red carpet at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Miley Cyrus’ Weight Loss In 2012 Caused Eating Disorder Concern

Miley’s red carpet photos at the Grammy Awards are a dramatic contrast to pictures of Cyrus in 2012. Miley looked as if she had lost so much weight that fans became concerned about a possible eating disorder. Cyrus then turned to Twitter to discuss her weight loss, reported the Huffington Post.

Miley shared that she had been exercising more, but she told her fans that her slimmer body was not because of an eating disorder. The then-19-year-old posted a photo of herself with a fast food takeout bag and wrote that she couldn’t eat it. That remark, along with her weight loss, sparked more worries from fans about Cyrus’ health. So she clarified that she wasn’t eating the fast food because she was allergic to it.

In 2012, Miley Cyrus looked so much thinner that fans expressed concern that she had developed an eating disorder. Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP Images

At the time, Cyrus blamed gluten for her avoidance of the fast food, stressing to her fans that she was not anorexic.

“For everyone calling me anorexic I have a gluten and lactose allergy. It’s not about weight it’s about health. Gluten is cr*pppp anyway!”

In the years since Miley’s denial of an eating disorder, she has become famed for her openness about body image. Cyrus told Marie Claire that when she was working on Hannah Montana, she developed what she now feels are unrealistic standards about beauty.

Miley Cyrus Goes From ‘Fragile Little Girl’ On Hannah Montana To Red Carpet Beauty

Cyrus revealed that from age 11, she was told she was a “pop star,” an image that involved a blonde wig and a “ton of makeup.” But in reality, she was a “fragile little girl.”

Through the years, Miley said that she has learned about “body dysmorphia.” As a result of the show, Cyrus took time to explore who she was, and who she wanted to be. Fast forward to 2018 and Miley has become known as a multi-talented singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist.

And when Cyrus stepped on the Grammys red carpet, she stole the spotlight, pointed out Pop Sugar. She also wowed during her performance of “Tiny Dancer” with Elton John. In contrast to 2012, when her slender figure caused concern, Miley’s beauty in 2018 has caused fans to want to know her diet and fitness secrets.

“Miley [Cyrus looks] gorgeous and fit. Her toned figure and glowing skin make us wonder what on earth she does to maintain her health.”

When it comes to fitness, Cyrus has become the poster girl for yoga. Miley does two hours every day of Ashtanga yoga. The songstress also practices Pilates, which she credits for her flat stomach.

fri-namaste ????????????????❤️ A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Apr 8, 2016 at 1:38pm PDT

Known for her love of animals, Miley is also devoted to her vegan diet. In 2014, a coyote attacked Cyrus’ beloved dog. Miley subsequently decided to stop using any form of animal products, avoiding such items in her life as well as in her diet. Cyrus has become famed for her animal rights and vegan advocacy.

Cyrus recently turned to Instagram to share her pride in and the benefits from becoming vegan. She shared that by avoiding animal products, she has protected her body “from preventable diseases and saved the valuable lives of animals that would be turned into breakfast/lunch/dinner.”