Kaia Gerber Covers Herself In Pink Bubble Wrap In Latest Fashion Shoot

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s daughter, posts numerous images to her Instagram account of fashion shoots that show off her modeling talent. As the daughter of a famous supermodel, would you expect anything less?

The latest image reveals Kaia Gerber in one that actually makes bubble wrap look good. Her post from January 29 shows her wearing the pink plastic as a scarf that was apparently shot for LOVE magazine. The 16-year-old model simply tagged the magazine’s Instagram account along with her photo and didn’t caption it.

In the image, Gerber has a thick sheet of pink bubble wrap covered around her head and shoulders as she gives a smoldering expression while looking downward. The top portion of her tousled hair is styled to the side as it drapes down one side of the plastic.

Most of Kaia’s fans reacted with praise at how elegant the photo was and a few thought it wasn’t cool at all the young model wrapped her head in plastic. It’s unclear what the eccentric fashion message was by including bubble wrap in the image. It did result in a few commenting about environmental issues. Perhaps there was no underlying message and Gerber’s image was more about art and creativity by turning bubble wrap into a scarf.

LOVE @thelovemagazine A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Jan 28, 2018 at 1:48pm PST

Kaia Gerber also had on black gloves with pink polka dots; her clothing underneath was also black.

The brunette beauty has other images on her Instagram account that were featured for LOVE magazine as well. One in particular makes many think she looks a lot like her mother; Kaia is wearing a bright orange outfit with long fringes and multi-layers of large gold necklaces. People commented on the uncanny resemblance she has to her famous mother.

Gerber’s modeling career is already a mega success. She recently walked the runway for Karl Lagerfeld’s fairy-tale look, Vogue reports. The magazine writes that Kaia was “girl number one” during both the Pre-Fall and Spring 2018 collections. It was the teen’s third appearance for Lagerfeld’s brand and has surpassed her status as rookie to regular. She was joined in Paris by Cindy Crawford and her brother, Presley Crawford, while on the road for her couture debut.