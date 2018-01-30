Britney Spears Wows Fans With Toned Abs In New Gym Selfie

Britney Spears is wowing fans with a selfie and showing off her pretty remarkable abs at the gym. Britney shared the new photo with her millions of fans on January 29 — which appeared to be taken in her impressive home gym — as she flaunted her toned middle for the world to see.

Spears looked stunning as she put her tanned body on display in a bright pink crop top, matching tennis shoes, and tiny white shorts, proving that she’s most definitely been working out hard in order to get her body in shape.

The star also flaunted her flat stomach and toned arms and legs in the new photo posted to her Instagram account this week, though she actually admitted in the snap’s caption that she hasn’t been going so hard in the gym recently.

Instead, the mom of two revealed that she’s been toning things down a little when it comes to her workout routine to instead focus on spending some quality time with her family, particularly her two sons Sean Preston and Jayden James.

“I love cardio and sweating, but overdoing anything just isn’t good,” Spears captioned the gym snap, which showed her posing in the mirror surrounded by her workout gear, including both an exercise bike and a running machine.

Confirming that she’s been more focused on spending time with her two boys than her body recently, Britney then added in the caption, “It’s been nice working out a little less these last few weeks and enjoying my time off with my children!!!!”

But it certainly wasn’t showing that the “Perfume” singer hadn’t been hitting the gym as hard as she usually does.

Fans clearly took note of her amazing body and rock-hard abs as she put her flat middle section on display in the sports bra and shorts, as many shared impressed messages of support for her healthy lifestyle in the comments section.

“Good for you Britney! You’ve never looked better,” Instagram fan @luv2singjr0587 said. “Oh my goooooshhh u look amazing!!!! [You are] my #bodygoals Since I was 16!!! And still are,” a second impressed fan then added.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Another of the star’s Instagram followers focused in more on Spears’s impressively toned legs, writing, “Those calves though…..” alongside four fire emojis.

Some fans are also urged the star to share her diet and fitness tips with the world after seeing her flaunting her rock-hard abs on the social media site, asking the singer to give out a little advice to help them to try and replicate her toned figure.

“Hey Britney, can you post an exercise regime and tell us how to get a smokin’ hot body like you, please?” said @mrskitty1972 after seeing the mom of two’s body in her latest photo from the gym. “I’m having a little trouble and your body is perfect, so how do we do it?”

But while Spears hasn’t yet revealed if she has any tips of tricks to get in shape on Instagram, she’s most definitely been showing off her hard work in the gym on the social media site over the past few weeks – and rightly so.

???????????? Just a sprinkle of paradise!!!!!! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 6, 2018 at 3:36pm PST

Before treating her millions of fans to a mini-fashion show in a video posted earlier this week, she’s also shared various photos and videos of herself while at the beach with her family in a bright yellow bikini, and it’s blatantly obvious that the legendary singer is pretty ripped right now.

And it seems like Britney will be continuing on with her fitness routine over the summer, as she’ll no doubt get her workouts in on stage with her pretty vigorous dance routines.

The star will be taking her Las Vegas “Piece of Me” residency show around the globe in July and August, hitting various cities across the U.S. and Europe for her first major stint on the road since 2011’s “Femme Fatale Tour.”