‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6: Faith Stowers Discusses Appearing At The Upcoming Reunion

Faith Stowers was seen on the debut episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 as she shockingly revealed that she had slept with Jax Taylor, but will fans soon see more of her?

In a new interview, the former SUR Restaurant waitress said that while she is no longer working at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood hotspot, where the reality series is filmed, she would love to return to the show and make a special appearance during the upcoming reunion episode.

“I stopped working at SUR a few years ago and I’m not going back,” Faith Stowers said during an interview with Radar Online on January 29.

While Faith Stowers was asked to return to Vanderpump Rules during Season 6, she turned down the offer because she didn’t want her relationship with Jax Taylor to surface. As she explained, Bravo TV wanted her to return to production and film with the rest of the cast during a birthday celebration for Jeremy Madix. However, because of the mayhem caused by her affair, she opted against doing so. That said, she now wishes that she had returned to the show and defended herself because she simply has no voice at this point in time.

Although Faith Stowers hasn’t been able to defend herself on the show quite yet, she has shared a number of statements with her fans and followers on Instagram, making it clear that she slept with Jax Taylor only after he assured her that he and Brittany Cartwright were over. Unfortunately, Taylor’s claims turned out to be a lie and now, with no voice on the show, Stowers has been portrayed as the villain.

According to Faith Stowers, she’s been “sl*t-shamed” on social media due to the comments made by Brittany Cartwright on the show. Meanwhile, Jax Taylor has seemingly gotten past the issue unscathed, despite having slept with another woman and berating their relationship and their future on a leaked audio tape.

“I would love, love, love to say a final peace at the reunion,” Faith Stowers added.

To see more of the Vanderpump Rules cast, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, and Lisa Vanderpump, don’t miss new episodes on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.