NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers Looking To Unload DeAndre Jordan And Lou Williams Next

Trading Blake Griffin was considered a shock, now there are NBA trade rumors citing that the Los Angeles Clippers are poised to make additional moves. Rebuilding is the clear direction that the Clippers are taking. Those NBA trade rumors are mentioning the names of DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams now.

According to Bleacher Report, via Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers are now serious about finding takers for Jordan and Williams. It is widely believed that both stars will be part of the NBA trade frenzy expected to happen over the next nine days.

DeAndre Jordan, the subject of various NBA trade rumors had recently been viewed as a long-term piece for the Los Angeles Clippers. The Los Angeles Times is reporting that Clippers’ owner Steve Ballmer has met with Jordan a number of times regarding discussions about his future with the team.

The Clippers are keen on getting a contract extension done with DeAndre Jordan. However, both sides are said to be far apart regarding those talks.

DeAndre Jordan is definitely looked at as a vital building block for a team with championship aspirations. The Los Angeles Clippers move farther away from that goal in the short-term with the trade of Blake Griffin (courtesy of ESPN) to the Detroit Pistons. Trading Jordan could be viewed by the Clippers as a way to expedite the process.

The Clippers are pursuing trades for DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams, per @wojespn ➡️ https://t.co/Q67lH928jT pic.twitter.com/UOwkjOsiL4 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 30, 2018

With the lack of postseason success, the Clippers have begun tearing things down. DeAndre Jordan is not the only player the Clippers will likely deal prior to the NBA trade deadline. Lou Williams is also slated to be with another team.

Making a case for moving Lou Williams should be an easy one for the Los Angeles Clippers. Williams is on the last year of a team-friendly deal. Because Williams can provide instant offense, the Clippers will find plenty of takers for him. One caveat potentially presents itself in a trade.

Teams wanting Lou Williams may have to take on one of the Clippers’ unwanted contracts. Austin Rivers and Danilo Gallinari could be in play for a trade. If the Clippers are successful moving either of those players, along with Williams they will have enough cap space to target one or two of the top free agents in the offseason.

The target that the Los Angeles Clippers desire is LeBron James, according to Sporting News.

Sources: Clippers will continue to pursue packages of young players and picks in talks for DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 29, 2018

To go after LeBron James the Clippers must strip down the team, allowing him to pick who he would like to play with. Having a multitude of first draft picks helps the Clippers achieve just that.

The Portland Trail Blazers are one of the teams interested in DeAndre Jordan. The Trail Blazers could offer a package centered around Jusef Nurkic, Maurice Harkless and a draft pick for Jordan. That would likely be enough to entice the Clippers into making a trade.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks are also teams who are reportedly interested in DeAndre Jordan.

NBA trade rumors: Portland Trail Blazers reportedly showing interest in DeAndre Jordan https://t.co/zqKdQNlKDF pic.twitter.com/duPaUkurDe — Oregonian Sports (@OregonianSports) January 22, 2018

It is possible that Lou Williams could be dealt by the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team trade. Some teams are expected to balk on taking the contracts of a Danilo Gallinari or a Austin Rivers. Getting a third team involved, such as the Brooklyn Nets or Orlando Magic would be beneficial.

The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away. The Los Angeles Clippers have already been a busy team. There are several NBA trade rumors circulating that would suggest the Clippers are far from being done.