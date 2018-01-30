‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Spotted With Mackenzie Mauzy After Caitriona Balfe Engagement News

Sam Heughan is busy filming for Season 4 of Outlander, but he still managed to sneak away for a little alone time with girlfriend Mackenzie Mauzy. On the heels of Caitriona Balfe’s exciting engagement news, the Outlander star was spotted enjoying a night on the town in Glasgow, Scotland.

Heughan Steps Out With Girlfriend

According to International Business Times, Heughan and Mackenzie were spotted at a concert in Glasgow over the weekend. The two have been dating since 2015 and were seen at the Grit Orchestra Bothy Culture and Beyond concert.

Heughan and Mackenzie typically keep their romance under wraps and seeing them in public is a rare thing. But it does confirm that Heughan is still dating Mackenzie, despite fans wishing that he and Balfe somehow get together in real life.

Balfe Shows Off Stunning Ring

Balfe’s surprise engagement was confirmed during her recent appearance at the Golden Globes. The Outlander star dazzled fans on the red carpet and showed off her massive engagement ring under the bright lights. Balfe later confirmed the engagement and admitted that she couldn’t be happier. The actress has been in a relationship with Tony McGill for the past two years.

Like Heughan, Balfe likes to keep her romance private and has only been photographed with McGill on a handful of occasions. They were previously spotted together at the Oscar Wilde Awards last year and at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for Jodie Foster in 2016.

Heughan And Balfe Party During Golden Globes

Heughan and Balfe aren’t romantically involved in real life, but they still know how to party together. Ahead of the Golden Globes earlier this month, the Outlander stars met at a pre-party in Los Angeles at the prestigious Chateau Marmont.

Heughan donned a blue suit for the event while Balfe stunned the crowd in a Dior velvet dress and matching earrings. Balfe was up for an award for best actress in a TV series and couldn’t be happier about the nomination. She also took a moment to talk about the Time’s Up movement, showing her support for other actresses in Hollywood.

“I think it’s a really great moment of solidarity for women, so it’ll be nice for all of us to join together and to make a really positive statement and a positive moment for change,” Balfe shared. “And I still think it’s a celebratory moment, but it’s, you know, we’re changing things, so I think that’s great.”

When Can We Expect The Wedding?

Balfe has not revealed any more details about her engagement and we still don’t have an official wedding date. Heughan rarely talks about his romantic life, so it’s difficult to tell if he and Mackenzie are also ready to take things to the next level.

Both Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are currently busy filming the new season of Outlander, so it’s safe to safe that a wedding won’t be happening anytime soon.