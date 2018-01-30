Dr. Oz Shelved Show Featuring Nicole Eggert—Here’s What She Said About Scott Baio In Unaired Episode

Nicole Eggert will detail her allegations against Scott Baio on Megyn Kelly Today, but it won’t be the first time the actress talks about the sexual abuse she says she suffered at the hands of her Charles in Charge co-star. Nicole Eggert recently dropped a bombshell about Scott Baio, claiming he repeatedly molested her when she was a minor, but Scott has flatly denied the allegations via a lengthy Facebook Live rebuttal in which he provided “proof” that Eggert is lying.

Now, TMZ has intel on Nicole Eggert’s previously unaired tell-all on The Dr. Oz Show. The episode, which was taped on Jan. 10, has not yet aired as Dr. Oz’s team “investigates” Eggert’s allegations against her former co-star.

According to TMZ, Nicole Eggert, her manager David Weintraub, and her attorney Lisa Bloom went to New York City nearly three weeks ago to sit down with Dr. Oz. However, after the taping, Scott Baio’s reps sent a cease and desist letter to The Dr. Oz Show, warning producers that Eggert’s timeline of the alleged events did not add up. Eggert claims that Scott Baio molested her starting at age 14, while Baio states they had a consensual sexual relationship after she seduced him when she was 18-years-old.

Eggert’s attorney and manager told TMZ there were “discrepancies on the show between Nicole’s timeline and Scott’s.”

Nicole Eggert Told Dr. Oz How Scott Baio Allegedly Lured Her Into Sex https://t.co/dkA3VmyWUf — TMZ (@TMZ) January 30, 2018

TMZ also obtained a video from the still-unaired Dr. Oz Show taping in which Nicole Eggert alleges that Scott Baio “lured” her into having sex with him when she was a minor. Nicole claims that when she was 17-years-old, Scott told her he could help her “get ready” to have sexual relations with boys her own age, and she says she awkwardly agreed to the idea.

Nicole also said Scott Baio told her that he was in love with her.

“[He told me] how much he loved me and, hopefully, one day when I was of age, we could be together, and that he understood I needed to go be with boys my own age and it was sort of like a goodbye action.”

Last week, Nicole Eggert posted a series of tweets in which she alleged that Scott Baio first molested her when she was 14. Scott Baio is 12 years older than Nicole Eggert, which means he would have been 26-years-old at the time of the alleged incident.

“Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep,” Eggert tweeted. “It started when I was 14. Wasn’t a one-time deal.”

There is no word if The Dr. Oz Show plans to air the Nicole Eggert interview on a future date.