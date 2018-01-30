There is little doubt that Lagertha is one of the strongest characters in Vikings. The former shieldmaiden has proven that she is Ragnar Lothbrok’s equal in the first season before rising to power and becoming the Earl of Hedeby in the next. It has been a long perilous journey to finally being the Queen of Kattegat and fans are hoping that Lagertha will continue to dominate beyond Vikings Season 5. But is it possible that the end is near for Ragnar’s first wife? Katheryn Winnick may have revealed that her character has an unexpected outlook on her fate.

The fifth season certainly has been an especially difficult one for Lagertha. The Queen of Kattegat found herself having to face Harald Finehair and Ivar the Boneless, who are both determined to remove her from the throne. The Vikings Season 5 mid-season finale even left the former Earl Ingstad looking defeated and somehow resigned to her fate. However, Katheryn Winnick confirms that Lagertha’s mindset is far from broken and afraid of death.

Katheryn Winnick recently spoke to TV Guide about her character and what people can expect after the first half of Vikings Season 5. The Dark Tower actress stated Lagertha “has gotten to a stage of her life that has a certain amount of peace.” Winnick also shared that the Queen of Kattegat is no longer “acting out of fear” and has no plans of “trying to change fate.”

“It gives her certain a strength and a certain courage, and she definitely goes into every experience being grateful and kind, but also fearless.”

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

But could this mean that Lagertha will finally be killed by a son of Ragnar Lothbrok when Vikings Season 5 returns later this year? Fans are crossing their fingers on the possibility in hopes that the Queen of Kattegat will find a way to survive a bit longer. Meanwhile, Katheryn Winnick is already working on her special episode in the sixth season. She has shared a picture teasing about her directorial debut in the History series on Instagram. It is unclear whether the episode will feature Lagertha or if it will focus solely on Ragnar Lothbrok’s sons.

Day 1 as a Director. ????????#Vikings A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Jan 29, 2018 at 1:56pm PST

The Vikings Season 5, Episode 11 air date has not yet been announced. However, the series is expected to return to History in fall 2018.