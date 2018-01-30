NBA Trade Rumors: OKC Thunder Could Acquire Courtney Lee For A Late 1st-Round Pick

Rumors and speculations are swirling around the Oklahoma City Thunder who are reportedly active on the trade market searching for a replacement shooting guard. Should the Thunder trade for Courtney Lee of the New York Knicks?

After lots of ups and downs, the Thunder’s “Big Three” of Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony are finally starting to show good chemistry. They are currently on an eight-game winning streak and reside on the 5th spot in the Western Conference. However, the Thunder recently lost one of their key players, Andre Roberson, which is expected to affect their chance of winning the NBA championship title this season.

According to NBA.com, Andre Roberson suffered a ruptured left patellar tendon during the Thunder’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Roberson will undergo a surgery that will keep him out of the remainder of the season. The Thunder may not miss Roberson’s shooting skills, but he’s undeniably a huge loss on the defensive end of the floor.

With their goal to challenge the Golden State Warriors in Western Conference supremacy, it makes sense for the Thunder to find a replacement for Anderson. According to Fred Kerber of New York Post, New York Knicks shooting guard Courtney Lee will be a great fit in Oklahoma City.

Lee is currently having an impressive season, averaging 13.5 points on 46.2 percent shooting from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. However, the 32-year-old shooting guard doesn’t fit the timeline of Kristaps Porzingis, making him a likely trade candidate before the February 8 trade deadline.

“Courtney Lee has had a helluva year, a terrific year. But is he the future? By the time the Knicks are good, he’s not going to be anything for them,” one opposing official told Kerber.

Elsa / Getty Images

Courtney Lee will undeniably be the perfect replacement for Andre Roberson as the Thunder’s starting shooting guard. In order to acquire him the Knicks, Ferber suggested Oklahoma City should give up a late, protected first-round pick. However, as Ferber noted, the Thunder are unlikely to part ways with a pick for now.

Still, everything could change as the February 8 trade deadline approaches. In the succeeding games, the Thunder will further evaluate how Roberson’s absence will affect their chance of reaching their goal this season. If they struggle, expect the Thunder to trade for a new shooting guard.