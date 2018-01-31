Kylie Jenner Reportedly Regrets Being Pregnant With Travis Scott’s Baby, Misses Tyga As Due Date Approaches

Earlier reports revealed that Kylie Jenner will be welcoming her first child with Travis Scott in February. However, it appears that instead of celebrating this special moment with her boyfriend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is reportedly missing her ex-boyfriend Tyga as her due date approaches.

According to a Hollywood Life source, the 20-year-old TV personality is not too happy with Travis Scott as of the moment. The insider shared that Kylie Jenner “is dealing with major regrets over her pregnancy as her due date quickly approaches. She is second guessing the biggest decision in her life, having a baby with Travis.”

It was previously reported that Travis Scott has not been constantly present during Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy. The source then added that his absence during the important stages of the reality star’s pregnancy allegedly led her to wonder if he’s the right guy to have a baby with, saying, “Kylie is starting to think he she made the wrong decision by deciding to have a baby with someone who is no longer present much in her life.”

In fact, the insider revealed that Kylie Jenner has been spending a lot of sleepless nights thinking about her pregnancy. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also allegedly recalls her relationship with Tyga and wonders if things would be a lot easier if she’s having the baby with him.

Although Kylie Jenner being upset with Travis Scott for not being there during her pregnancy is quite understandable, Gossip Cop quickly slammed the report. The site noted that nobody from the Kardashian-Jenner camp has ever released a statement regarding the Life of Kylie star’s current status.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and Tyga started off as good friends and they publicly revealed their romantic relationship right after the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings turned 18-years-old. It was only a matter of time when Tyga moved into Kylie’s multi-million home, but the 28-year-old rapper moved out back in April of last year after his final breakup with the social media princess.

After that, Kylie Jenner seemed to be happy and content with Travis Scott. Tyga, on the other hand, was also busy enjoying his single life. However, reports claimed that the former lovebirds have maintained a good friendship despite their failed romance.