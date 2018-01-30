Kim Kardashian And Lindsay Lohan Feud Errupts In An Instagram Comment Section

Many celebrities have no issue addressing feuds on social media, sometimes directly calling out a foe on Twitter. Then there are other instances where feuding takes place in more underground locations, say in a Perez Hilton Instagram post comment section.

This bizarre location was the recent setting for a new feud between Kim Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan. Perez Hilton shared a screen grab off Kim’s Snapchat story last night, where she was donning platinum beaded braids. Kim attributed her new hairstyle to Bo Derek, which has since caused a complete ruckus on social media.

Kim is once again being accused of cultural appropriation and for being rather tone deaf when it comes to the origins of the hairstyle. As the Huffington Post noted, these beaded braids originated in Africa by the Fulani women. Kim was immediately slammed across the internet for not attributing her braids appropriately, and some celebrities also took notice.

“I am confused,” Lindsay Lohan commented on Perez’s photo of Kim.

It was only a matter of time before Kim caught wind of Lindsay’s subtle diss and decided to throw one back of her own.

“@lindsaylohan you know what’s confusing…..your sudden foreign accent,” Kim clapped back at the Mean Girls star.

Lindsay has been attacked for her changing accent over the years, which the actress attributes to learning multiple languages at one time.

It didn’t take long before Perez noticed the bizarre feud in his comment section, and highlighted the event for all to see in a separate post. The celebrity blogger admitted to loving the exchange between the two stars, and his followers mirrored his joy.

“I love petty Kim,” one user admitted.

Instagrammers were also slamming Kim’s cultural appropriation in the comment section, saying she would never respond to an African American women who questioned the photo the way Lindsay did.

Kim seems relatively unbothered by Lindsay’s comment, and the thousands of people currently slamming her on Twitter. She has become a trending topic in the United States after continuing to post photo after photo on her personal Instagram page featuring the hairstyle.

Kim’s clap back comes as no surprise, as she recently shaded ex-brother-in-law Lamar Odom after the former Laker dissed Khloe Kardashian in an interview. Lamar joked about realizing his marriage was over when he saw Khloe was on her “second or third NBA ball player,” to which Kim responded, “or second or third brothel.”