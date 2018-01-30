‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Lance Bass Makes Prediction About Houseguests Who Could Win ‘CBB US’

Until the official houseguest roster for CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother was announced Sunday night, many fans of the popular reality show franchise were convinced that famed singer Lance Bass would be part of the cast. Not long after the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition houseguests were announced, Lance took to his Twitter page and made a prediction about three cast members he believes are a shoe-in to win the season.

During the 60th Annual Grammy Awards commercial breaks, CBS announced the CBB US houseguest roster to mixed reviews. Some fans were happy about the Celebrity Big Brother cast, while others, including entertainment blogger Perez Hilton, believe most of the cast is boring and safe, as noted by the Inquisitr.

The cast of the inaugural season of the U.S.’s Celebrity Big Brother includes former Trump White House aide Omarosa Manigault, Real Housewives reality star Brandi Glanville, Cosby kid Keshia Knight Pulliam, American Pie’s Shannon Elizabeth, basketball legend Metta World Peace, actress Marissa Jaret Winokur, James Maslow of Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush, singer Mark McGrath, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Chuck Liddell, Ariadna Guitierrez who was mistakenly announced to be Miss Universe 2015 by Steve Harvey, and TV personality Ross Mathews.

Lance obviously examined the cast of characters to enter the CBB US house and chose the houseguests he thinks might have a good chance to win the grand prize by using his “gut,” according to his tweet.

The former NSYNC singer wrote that his “top 3 to win are: Ross Mathews, Shannon Elizabeth, and Marisa ‘Janet’ Winokur.” He ended his tweet with the hashtag #CelebrityBigBrother.

My gut top 3 to win are: Ross Mathews, Shannon Elizabeth, and Marisa “Janet” Winokur. #CelebrityBigBrother https://t.co/FpO7Y8mTQ6 — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) January 29, 2018

Responding to Lance’s prediction about the CBB US cast, @James Semaj1220 posted a mesmerizing gif of Hillary Clinton staring and nodding her head affirmatively over and over again with the caption, “Agree.”

@henry1_riley tweeted, “…I’m Team Ross Matthews [sic],” while @brittsims97 humorously wrote her top three were “Lance Bass, Lance Bass, and Lance Bass,” noting that was “only #wishfulthinking.”

Wait that’s it!! Well ok guess I’m Team Ross Matthews ???? — Henry riley (@henry1_riley) January 29, 2018

My top 3 were Lance Bass, Lance Bass, and Lance Bass, but I guess that was only #wishfulthinking — Brittany Sims (@brittsims97) January 29, 2018

The idea that Lance was part of the first season of CBB US came from an announcement made last week by Twitter account @JulieBBInsider, proclaiming it had inside information about the houseguests, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. The account posted an alleged “confirmed” cast list, intriguing calling it a “leak.”

#BBCeleb Houseguest @helloross is used to being around celebrities from his work on shows like Live from E! and @RuPaulsDragRace, but will that help him in the Celebrity Big Brother house? Only time will tell… pic.twitter.com/nNTyVjiRbV — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 29, 2018

Not only was Lance named as part of the Celebrity Big Brother roster, but the account asserted Beth Chapman, Survivor star Andrea Boehlke, YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous, American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman, Tiffany Pollard, athlete Terrell Owens, Jersey Shore’s Sammi Sweetheart, Brody Jenner, and MTV’s Johnny Bananas would make up the cast.

American Pie actress @ShannonElizab plans to put on a show in the #BBCeleb house. Will the other Houseguests see through her charade, or will the character she plays land her the ultimate prize? pic.twitter.com/5BNkyPvFzx — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 29, 2018

Although a number of the alleged houseguests publicly denied being cast on CBB US, until the official CBS houseguest announcement was made, many fans still believed the list, proven to be a hoax, was valid, as reported by the Inquisitr.

For our first-ever celebrity cast, this house is all about high-end glamour. #CelebrityBigBrother pic.twitter.com/YjX8dUBnr3 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 17, 2018

Celebrity Big Brother premieres on February 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. The longtime host of the Big Brother franchise, Julie Chen, returns to take the helm of CBB US as well.

