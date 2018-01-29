Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Is Clearly Missing Her Dog, Cookie

Bethenny Frankel announced that she had to put down her beloved dog Cookie last year, as the dog was suffering from seizures. At the time, Bethenny was devastated, as the dog had been with her for years. Frankel’s dog was very old and had been with her through two divorces and several devastating heartbreaks. Cookie had also been a fellow companion through Bethenny having no money, to having a baby, and launching her million-dollar company, Skinnygirl. But as it turns out, Frankel was able to move on from the loss of Cookie by focusing on her business, her daughter, and her other dogs. Her daughter, Bryn, however still sees Cookie as part of the family. At least that’s what her fans believe.

According to a new Instagram post, Bethenny Frankel revealed that her daughter figured out her mother’s priorities in life. She compared four parts of Bethenny’s life, including being funny, focusing on clothing, focusing on her family, and having her Skinnygirl empire. In the drawing that Bryn did of the family, she included her mother, herself, their two dogs, and a thought bubble that had a drawing of Cookie. Fans thought it was super adorable that Bryn included Cookie in her thoughts, as it really showed Bethenny what was important in her life as well.

My priorities according to my daughter A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jan 28, 2018 at 12:26pm PST

When Bryn was born, Bethenny had to balance her time between her newborn baby girl Bryn, and her time with Cookie. As fans saw on both The Real Housewives of New York and Bethenny Ever After, Cookie was indeed a very opinionated dog, who was very protective of her owner. But since Bryn is an only child, it’s possible that she had a special bond with Cookie. It’s possible that she misses Cookie more than any other person, as these two grew up together. It’s also possible that Bryn spent more time with Cookie during Bethenny’s lengthy divorce from Jason Hoppy. These days, Bethenny has filed for full custody of Bryn after the harassment charges that surfaced last year.

Bethenny Frankel is currently busy filming the newest season of The Real Housewives of New York. She will return in February with a brand new show with Fredrik Eklund about real-estate, property flipping, and friendships.