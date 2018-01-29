Kim Zolciak Slams People Who Tweeted Supposed Edited Photo Of Her Bigger Stomach

Kim Zolciak is proud of her body, and she claims she has worked hard to look the way she does. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has famously had surgery done on her body after having twins, and she’s often advertising the nutritional shakes that she claims keep her healthy and fit. Kim will often share full-frame photos of herself on social media to show off her body. However, Kim has also been accused of photoshopping her pictures. As it turns out, Kim is now revealing that other people are photoshopping her photos as an unflattering photo of her surfaced on Twitter over the weekend.

The photo of Kim Zolciak shows her in a black shirt and white pants. The photo is from last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The focus is on her stomach area. Her stomach is clearly not flat in the photo, and it appears to be bigger than what she has shared on social media. According to a new tweet, Kim Zolciak is now reacting to this photo, revealing that she doesn’t really care that people are editing photos of her. She’s revealing that the photo is clearly fake, sharing that she doesn’t look like that.

“They know damn well that isn’t me but IDGAF,” Kim Zolciak revealed in criticism of the photo, sharing a photo later of herself in her home with a flat stomach and a firm body.

It is possible that the photo is real, as the pants could have looked different as she walked around Porsha Williams’ kitchen. It’s clear that Kim hasn’t gained weight, but one could argue that the pants were not flattering considering her actual size. Kim stands by her claims that the photos were photoshopped. Fans can make up their own minds by seeing the photo in the link above and then watch Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. It’s one of the first scenes of the episode.

Kim Zolciak is currently advertising the 310 Shakes almost daily, and she gives credit to these drinks for her getting in shape after her pregnancy with her twins. She may be slamming the photos to protect her advertising deals with 310 Shakes.