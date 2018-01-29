‘Teen Mom OG’ Sneak Peek: Catelynn Lowell Discusses Pregnancy Before Rehab

Catelynn Lowell reportedly suffered a miscarriage at the end of last year before entering rehab for issues with suicidal thoughts and depression.

In a preview of the Monday night episode of Teen Mom OG Season 7, Catelynn Lowell meets with her friend Hayley and Hayley’s son, Kingston, for lunch and during their meal, she is seen discussing her possible pregnancy, revealing that she didn’t want to tell Tyler Baltierra about her efforts to conceive.

“I can’t take [pregnancy tests] at home because if I throw them in the garbage can or anything, he’ll catch on,” Catelynn Lowell explains in a sneak peek at tonight’s episode, via MTV.

According to Catelynn Lowell, she downloaded a flow app on her phone in an effort to keep track of her ovulation cycle but worries that she may be infertile. That said, things appear to take a much different turn when she and Hayley venture into the bathroom of the restaurant so the reality star can take the test.

After waiting for some time as the pregnancy test sits on a changing table, Catelynn Lowell takes a look at the test and exclaims, “Oh boy!”

As fans well know, Catelynn Lowell doesn’t appear to be pregnant at this time, which has many fans and followers of Teen Mom OG assuming that she suffered a miscarriage at some point in time. Still, when it comes to Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, they haven’t confirmed anything quite yet.

Catelynn Lowell first confirmed she was heading to treatment in November of last year. At the time, the longtime reality star told her fans and followers on Twitter that she had considered different ways to kill herself and would be seeking treatment in rehab. Since then, she has been in and out of treatment and recently traveled back to Arizona for her third stint.

Catelynn Lowell also sought treatment in 2015 after suffering postpartum depression following the birth of her second child, three-year-old Novalee Reign, in January of that year.

To see more of Catelynn Lowell and her co-stars, including Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Farrah Abraham, Maci Bookout, Ryan Edwards, Taylor McKinney, Andrew Glennon, and Gary Shirley, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.