Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson became household names after they appeared in the Fifty Shades of Grey movie. Their first film together garnered more than $100 million during its first week. However, new reports are suggesting that the upcoming Fifty Shades Freed film might not be as successful as the first two installments.

Analysts projected that Fifty Shades Freed would earn $37 million during its first three days in cinemas. Reports suggest that there could be lesser returns in the film series’ last installment due to its “diminishing” popularity. It was previously claimed that some fans were disappointed with Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson’s acting skills.

As a matter of fact, both stars were nominated as worst actor and actress at the 2018 Razzie Awards. Their second movie, Fifty Shades Darker, was also among the nominees in the worst picture category. Neither Jamie Dornan nor Dakota Johnson has commented on their latest nominations.

Recently, Rita Ora hinted that everything ended well between Dakota Johnson and the other cast and crew of the Fifty Shades Freed film. An unnamed Radar Online insider previously claimed that Jamie Dornan got mad at his leading lady due to her diva behavior on set. However, the former girlfriend of Chris Brown told Elle that everyone has been supportive of each other while filming for the series’ third installment.

“And I ended up loving each and every one of the cast and crew, including Dakota [Johnson, Anastasia Steele] and Jamie [Dornan, Christian Grey], and everyone was super supportive of one another.”

The “Your Song” singer added that the forthcoming Fifty Shades Freed movie is going to be the darkest installment of the trilogy. Rita Ora said that Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson) captures her character, Mia Grey, in the imminent movie. Spoilers also suggested that even the characters of Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson will be involved in some breathtaking fight scenes.

“It’s definitely way more thriller-y than anything.”

Meanwhile, Jamie Dornan revealed to The Sun that he still could not believe he was able to portray the role of Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades series. Dakota Johnson’s on-screen partner admitted that playing “a wealthy man with sadistic sexual fantasies” has led to various “embarrassing questions.” The husband of Amelia Warner also stated he is aware that some fans laugh at his character’s love for BDSM.

“I also find it funny. A part of me still can’t really believe I did those films. There’s an element in me that’s going, ‘why did they make movies out of those books?'”

Catch the upcoming Fifty Shades Freed movie on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson!