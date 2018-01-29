WWE News: Rey Mysterio Shockingly Returns To WWE In Tonight’s ‘Royal Rumble’

One of the biggest things to enjoy on the night of the Royal Rumble is who will end up as a surprise entrant in the big match, and 2018 surely did not disappoint. As the ring started to clear out and the end of the 30 entries came closer, a very familiar tune filled the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and the fans went crazy. The music hit and the fans lost their minds as Rey Mysterio had returned to WWE after quite a lengthy absence.

The fans really didn’t know what to do as the music hit and the iconic mask showed up on the giant TitanTron. Rey Mysterio had officially returned to WWE as had been rumored for a number of months — actually, a few years.

At No. 27, Rey Mysterio ran down to the ring and immediately had a huge impact as he started taking out some of the current WWE superstars. After just a minute or two, Mysterio eliminated NXT superstar Adam Cole who was another surprise entrant just a little bit earlier in the night.

Now, it was just earlier this month that Rey Mysterio had been rumored to officially sign with Impact Wrestling and show up at their TNA tapings, as reported by Wrestling Inc. A deal could not be agreed upon, and the partnership never happened, but now, fans know where he ended up.

After entering the Royal Rumble, Rey Mysterio really tore things up and even ended up in the final six of the match. He partnered with Randy Orton and John Cena to face off against Roman Reigns, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Finn Balor in an awesome match-up of old-school vs. new.

Mysterio wasn’t the only big return of the night as Shane “The Hurricane” Helms also came back for a quick appearance as reported by The Sun. He received a huge pop from the crowd, but he didn’t last long as John Cena eliminated him, much to the dismay of the crowd.

It has been a return that has been rumored for a very long time and something always stood in its way, but not this time. Rey Mysterio left WWE years ago and worked around the world, but he has now come back and made a huge return at tonight’s Royal Rumble. It’s going to be interesting to see if this was a one-off thing or if the two sides have come to terms on a longer deal.