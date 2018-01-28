WWE News: ‘Royal Rumble’ Recap And Results – Who Will Go On To Main Event ‘WrestleMania 34’

It is the pay-per-view that starts off every WWE year of action and the Royal Rumble is always a lot of fun and very unpredictable, but who is heading to main event WrestleMania 34? The big 30 man over-the-top-rope battle royal is only one of the big matches on this year’s card as there is also the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match. Here are all of the results and the full recap for tonight’s big event and everything that took place in Philadelphia.

This article is going to be continuously updated throughout the evening with the results of all happening at the Royal Rumble. The latest updates will be at the top in the reverse order that the matches take place in the Wells Fargo Center.

On the Kickoff Show, there were three matches which needed to take place to save enough room for four huge matches on the main card and the two Royal Rumble bouts. As recapped by the official website of WWE, they were pretty good and brought the Philly crowd to their feet on a number of occasions.

30-Men Over-The-Top-Rope Royal Rumble Match

This match is currently taking place.

Winner –

SmackDown Tag Team Championship 2-out-of-3 Falls Match: The Usos (c) vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable

In the first fall, there was some really good action from both teams and big-time hits that brought the crowd to their feet at times. The Usos captured the first fall and then, they scored a roll-up on Shelton Benjamin for a very quick second fall victory.

It was a very strange second fall as it lasted maybe all of three minutes.

Winners and still Champions: The Usos

WWE Championship Handicap Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

This match was a really hot opener with a lot of back-and-forth action that shows just how well these three men work together. The ending came with Styles shoving Zayn to the outside and Styles reversing a Pop-Up Powerbomb attempt to get the pinfall on Owens.

Winner and still WWE Champion – AJ Styles

United States Title open challenge: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Mojo Rawley

Mojo Rawley answered the challenge for Roode’s first-ever title defense in WWE. The match was a bit off for both men, and it ended with a lackluster Glorious DDT from the champ. Something appeared to happen to Roode’s left arm during the match, though, and he had it dangling at his side after it was over.

Winner and still U.S. Champion: Bobby Roode

Balor Club vs. The Revival

After what happened on the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, The Revival wanted a bit of revenge, and they delivered. They were able to outsmart Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to pick up a huge tag team victory at the PPV.

Winners – The Revival

Kalisto, Gran Metalik, and Lince Dorado vs. Jack Gallagher, TJP, and Drew Gulak

This match opened the night and was quite fast-paced to get the crowd pumped up. Each of the cruiserweights took their turns trying to impress whoever the new General Manager will be on Tuesday, and the babyface team picked up a huge victory.

Winners – Kalisto, Gran Metalik, and Lince Dorado

Keep up with this article as it will be updated throughout the evening with more results from the Royal Rumble.