Lady Gaga Keeps Boyfriend Off Grammys 2018 Red Carpet, ‘Joanne’ And ‘Million Reasons’ On Nominations List

Lady Gaga has a big night ahead of her, but that does not mean that she will ask her new man to share it with her. The artist, nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Joanne” and “Million Reasons” respectively, spent the earlier part of the day with her boyfriend, Christian Carino, but decided to take the Grammys 2018 red carpet by herself. Looks like she is taking things slow this time around.

The 31-year-old songstress has had a hard couple of years with her relationships. Previously engaged to Taylor Kinney, the engagement fell apart after the couple started to appear at red carpet events. After spending a year or so alone, in 2017, she went Instagram public with her new boyfriend, Christian Carino.

She has even talked about him to journalists.

“When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was okay,” Gaga said, the New York Post‘s Page Six reported at the time. “The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall.”

Despite his busy schedule as a CAA agent, it looks like Christian has made his best efforts to be there for Lady Gaga.

While she did not extend the invitation to have him walk the Grammys 2018 red carpet with her, she did carve out a time during the day to spend with him. Considering that they are both of Italian descent, they found the perfect way to fuel up before the awards show.

“The songstress, who is nominated for best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album in addition to performing at music’s biggest night, stepped out with boyfriend Christian Carino on Saturday ahead of the awards show,” reports People Magazine. “The couple held hands as they made their way to Marta Italian Restaurant in New York City following Grammys rehearsals.”

When she did turn up for the red carpet, Lady Gaga did not disappoint. The “Joanne” singer wore a black-and-white dress as well as white roses “in solidarity with the Time’s Up movement,” according to Just Jared.

Lady Gaga documented her depression and heartache in her Netflix documentary Five Foot Two, which showed her in a post-Taylor-Kinney breakup state.