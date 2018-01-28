Robert Pattinson Rekindles Flame With Katy Perry As Kristen Stewart Reunites With Girlfriend Stella Maxwell

Robert Pattinson was caught tapping into an old love interest this weekend. While most of Twilight fans want him to reunite with his ex-girlfriend, Kristen Stewart, it looks like he was getting cozy with Katy Perry. After breaking up from his fiancee, FKA twigs, the 31-year-old actor was listlessly single in Hollywood, but it looks like he decided to take up the chance to find love again.

This is not the first time that Good Time actor was linked with “Firework” singer after his split with FKA twigs. In fact, Katy Perry was the first woman that came to his rescue. In the earlier days of the breakup, Robert was reported to be “a crying mess,” according to Metro, and that “Katy makes it a point to shoot Rob a text on a regular basis” despite the fact that she was on tour.

She also was seen with him at Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday party, albeit briefly. From that party, Robert was seen leaving the party with a mystery blonde, but she was not seen again with him.

This weekend, Robert and Katy made a step out of their friend zone by getting into some PDA at a dinner.

“They were reportedly spotted kissing during a group dinner on Jan. 26 at Taix French Restaurant in Los Angeles,” reports Hollywood Life.

“They were making out,” an onlooker said.

From the reports of other insiders, it sounds like romance has been brewing between them for a while. An insider spilled to Hollywood Life that “Rob’s been talking and texting with Katy” and that they have become “super close.”

“There’s always been a really strong chemistry between them, and a definite attraction, but they’ve never acted on it, because all the time they’ve known each other one or other of them has been involved with someone else,” the source explained.

“There’s no doubt that he’s really into Katy, and that he fancies her like crazy, but, he’s determined to not get into some kind of rebound romance — he respects and cares about Katy way too much to risk blowing the friendship they currently have,” our insider added.

On the other hand, Kristen Stewart, who broke up with Robert Pattinson a few years ago, has found herself a steady relationship. While she and her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, have completely different careers that require them to travel a lot, they have managed to keep their love going for over a year.

“Stella Maxwell cozied up to Kristen Stewart in the back of the vehicle after they left Madeo Ristorante, in West Hollywood on Saturday,” reports the Daily Mail. “The sleepy Victoria’s Secret Angel, 27, closed her eyes as she leaned in closer to her Hollywood actress girlfriend, 27, on the way home from their date night.”

Sleepy Stella Maxwell cosies up to her girlfriend Kristen Stewart in the taxi on the way home after date night out https://t.co/pVmTq5CQxT — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 28, 2018

Currently, Robert Pattinson is at the Sundance Film Festival promoting a film with Mia Wasikowska.