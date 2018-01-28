‘Bachelor’ Alum Ashley Iaconetti To Host New Show ‘The Story Of Us’

When it comes to getting out of the friend zone, Bachelor Alum Ashley Iaconetti has not had much luck. She has tried to find love beginning with Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor, she then moved on to Bachelor in Paradise twice and finally onto The Bachelor Winter Games. While Winter Games has not yet aired, from previews it is looking like Ashley will probably leave alone once again. After putting herself out there so much she is taking a break from looking for love to talking to ones that have already found it. It has been announced that Ashley will be hosting a brand new reality show.

People shared the news that Ashley is set to host a new show called The Story of Us. The digital show will air on KineticContentTV with a premiere date of February 1 and is said to feature successful couples who have found the one. Ashley will be sitting down with couples from different backgrounds and getting the full story on how they met, fell in love and ultimately decided they wanted to be committed to one another forever.

Fans of The Bachelor know Ashley for being emotional and crying a lot. They also know Iaconetti for falling head over heels for fellow Bachelor alum, Jared Haibon. Unfortunately, Haibon just never reciprocated Ashley’s romantic feelings even though the two remain close friends. The duo can still be seen often together. Perhaps the new advice she gains will help her win him over someday.

Even though Ashley has yet to find the one, that doesn’t stop her from continuing her search. She is hoping by interviewing the couples for The Story of Us, it will provide her with helpful advice to use once she meets someone special. Ashley also looks to her parent’s marriage for inspiration. Iaconetti says her mom and dad met 40 years ago when her mother was working at a cosmetic counter at a New Jersey mall. The two have been happily married for 37 years.

Refinery29 also shared news of Ashley’s new upcoming show. Iaconetti says she will sit down with 7 couples and ask them about everything she really wants to know from if they believe soul mates exist, to how hard it is to be monogamous. She says instead of hunting down a husband this time, she is going to hunt out successful couples who are making it work.

Aside from The Story of Us and the upcoming Bachelor Winter Games, Ashley has been co-hosting a podcast called Almost Famous with former Bachelor Ben Higgins. The two are also close friends, but sadly, nothing more. While it hasn’t happened yet, one of these days Ashley, 29, will find her true love.

The Story of Us is set to premiere February 1 and The Bachelor Winter Games will be premiering February 13. In the meantime, tune in to ABC Monday nights to see Arie looking for his forever love on the current season of The Bachelor.