Fans Call Adult Duggar Children Clones Of Jim Bob And Michelle

Although the Duggar family has claimed they have distanced themselves from Bill Gothard and his ATI (Advanced Training Institute) and IBLP (Institute for Basic Life Principles), the family will still be speaking at a conference later this year about preparing their children for being adults in the world.

Many have speculated whether one Duggar child would rebel and want to live a life outside of the life designed by their parents, but Amy Duggar King, their first cousin, recently confirmed that none of the children are interested in doing so.

Thus far, none of the children have gone to college, aside from Joe Duggar, who attended a year-long intensive Bible study course. Although some hoped Jinger Duggar Vuolo would branch out into the world and rebel by not having children, it seems that she has proved otherwise by announcing a pregnancy just after the new year.

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar will be speaking at the ATI Conference in Big Sandy, along with their good friends, the Bates family.

The Facebook page, Duggar Family News: Life is Not Pickles and Hairspray, have harshly criticized Michelle and Jim Bob for not allowing any of their children to pursue higher education.

“Those kids are all robotic clones of Jim Bob and Michelle. I really don’t think God intended for everyone to be clones of their parents. We would have never advanced as a civilization if that was His intention. It seems God called Jill to become a nurse but Jim Bob overruled God and pushed her towards midwifery. If their kids were actually doing something besides family businesses or having babies, they might have something to talk about,” they wrote.

It has been speculated that many of the Duggar children have had ambitions outside of becoming mothers and fathers and running the family businesses, but they have been shut down by their parents.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo has always possessed a keen interest in photography. At one point, she told her family she would be interested in living in a big city like New York one day. She was shut down by older sister, Jill Duggar Dillard, who told those watching their show that she meant she likes visiting the city. Michelle Duggar also clarified that Jinger Duggar Vuolo just wants to live closer to Walmart.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has completed an internship with a local politician, which some think might mean she could be the first woman in her family to pursue a career in politics. Jim Bob, at one point, did so as well, so it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility. However, many felt Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth quashed that dream when she announced her pregnancy just three months after she tied the knot.