‘Celebrity Big Brother:’ Terrell Owens Denies He’s A Houseguest Despite Leaked Casting

The leaked list of Celebrity Big Brother contestants continues to become more and more suspect, as a fourth celebrity has denied their involvement in the new reality show. Former wide-receiver Terrell Owens took to Twitter to deny the report put out by @JulieBBInsider, which listed the names of 10 celebrities entering the CBBUS house.

The supposed “confirmed” list of celebrities consisted of Tiffany Pollard (I Love New York), Gigi Gorgeous (YouTuber), Johnny Bananas (The Challenge), Beth Chapman (Dog the Bounty Hunter), Matt Iseman (Comedian), Brody Jenner (The Hills), Lance Bass (NSYNC), Andrea Boehlke (Survivor), Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola (Jersey Shore) and Terrell himself.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Lance Bass was first to dispute the rumors, followed by Andrea Boehlke, and Sammi Sweetheart. Terrell is the latest to speak out regarding the rumors, attaching an article from Hidden Remote to his tweet where he denied the claims. The article headline asked if the leaked houseguest list was legit, to which Terrell responded directly.

“No it isn’t!!! I have NO knowledge of this,” he tweeted to his 1.54 million followers.

@JulieBBInsider announced TO’s alleged participation in the show Tuesday, which many BB fans weren’t buying. The “insider” account spelled Terrell’s name wrong, to begin with, and then used a promotional image from his The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars appearance to make the announcement.

No it isn’t! I have NO knowledge of this https://t.co/vQTywepMqj — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 27, 2018

Terrell’s Champs vs. Stars competitor Johnny Bananas had also been listed as one of the “confirmed” celebrities, which would make for good television as the two didn’t see eye to on the MTV show. While most of TO’s arguing was with Challenge veteran Chris “CT” Tamburello, Johnny only added fuel to the fire.

Johnny has also touched on the speculation of his casting, as he joked about joining the house with the godfather of the Challenge franchise, Mark Long. Despite their jokes in an Instagram comment section, neither man has confirmed nor denied the rumors.

BREAKING NEWS: The next celebrity houseguest entering the @CBSBigBrother house is controversial wide reciever footballer & The Challenge star Terell Owens! Look out for the full line up reveal on the #GRAMMYS on January 28th! #CelebrityBigBrother #CBBUS #BBCelebrity pic.twitter.com/SuTodByvwj — Julie – Big Brother Insider (@JulieBBInsider) January 23, 2018

While it’s possible that Terrell is trying to save face for CBS by denying his involvement, a recent tweet from Julie Chen might rule him out altogether. The longtime Big Brother host tweeted a list of 11 different emojis yesterday and hashtagged “#BBCeleb.”

Each emoji represents a celebrity in the house, and there doesn’t appear to be one that matches Terrell. @JulieBBInsider is claiming the basketball represents TO, while everyone knows he was a star football player.

????

????

????

????

????

????

????

????

⏰

????

????#BBCeleb

Coming Feb 7 — Julie Chen (@JulieChen) January 27, 2018

The actual list of celebrities is rumored to be revealed tonight during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, so it’s only a matter of hours before @JulieBBInsider is proven right, or dragged through the mud.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother when it premieres on February 7 on CBS.