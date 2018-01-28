Just days after the band reactivated its official social media account, fans of family trio The Jonas Brothers are on overdrive as rumors suggest that Kevin, Joe, and Nick are working on what may be their first track together since 2013.

Earlier this month, The Jonas Brothers’ official Instagram account was revived after having been shut down since 2013. The group’s feed retained all its previous posts from 2013 and back.

Interestingly, Joe Jonas posted a photo on Twitter of him and his siblings, wherein all three appear to be discussing something serious. On January 27, older brother Kevin Jonas posted the same photo.

While it may have been just pure coincidence, fans of the Jonas Brothers are convinced that the boys may be working on a new material. Although Joe and Nick Jonas have been pursuing music careers individually—Joe is the front man of DNCE, while Nick sings solo—fans are hopeful that a comeback is about to happen with all three brothers together.

In a recent interview with W Magazine,Nick finally commented on the comeback rumors that stemmed from the Jonas Brothers’ return to Instagram. The 25-year-old singer, who received a Golden Globe nomination this month for his song Home, admitted that while there’s been a lot of talk about a potential reunion, it’s not going to happen any time soon.

The Boys pic.twitter.com/aT3o6UoC33 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) January 26, 2018

Nick explained that there are still a lot of great things happening in their lives individually and they are focusing on those for now.

For one, the younger Jonas brother has made his first foray into fashion with his collaboration with designer John Varvatos. Nick and his brothers attended the John Varvatos fashion show in New York City together, Us Weekly reported. Nick also stars in the blockbuster film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Joe also released a new song with DNCE, titled Dance, and is in the midst of wedding preparations with his fiancée, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

“I mean, it is not happening right now. Never say never. I think that there is some great things happening in all of our lives individually still and we are all focusing on that at the moment.”

The Jonas Brothers were set to take on a comeback tour in 2013 when it was suddenly cancelled. It was later revealed that creative differences had caused a “deep rift within the band.” The band, known for using social media as an effective platform to interact with fans, deleted its accounts and thereafter announced that the group was splitting up.

The Jonas Brothers were formed in 2005 and released hit songs such as S.O.S, When You Look Me In The Eyes, Burnin’ Up, and Lovebug. They went on to star in their own Disney Channel series, JONAS.