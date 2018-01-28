Watch NHL All-Star Game 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Schedule, & Odds

On Sunday, hockey fans will get to watch the NHL All-Star Game 2018 live streaming online and televised game coverage. The league’s annual event will be its 63rd edition and hosted in Tampa, Florida, home of the league’s best team this season so far, the Lightning. The game will actually be a series of several games played between four teams comprised of the best stars from each division. Among the stars participating in the multiple games for the day will be Sidney Crosby, Steven Stamkos, Patrick Kane, and Connor McDavid. Here’s the latest game preview including matchup odds, start time, TV channel, and how to watch the 2018 NHL All-Star Game live streaming via online feeds.

On Saturday night, the NHL held the skills competition for its various players with ESPN reporting that Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals won the “hardest shot title.” Ovechkin’s 101.3 mph shot was the best of the night and the only shot to get over the 100 mph speed level. Goalies, opponents, and even teammates will be bracing themselves for Ovechkin’s shots or passes on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid captured his second-straight “fastest skater” title and Alex Pietrangelo of the St. Louis Blues won the passing challenge. These players and more will be featured amongst the 44 stars on the ice on Sunday for the All-Star Game tournament as well.

No wonder he has 588 career goals. A 101.3 mph clapper gave @ovi8 a @PPG NHL Hardest Shot title. #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/emUgyUJRHN — NHL (@NHL) January 28, 2018

The format for the more recent editions of the All-Star Game features four different teams, as each one represents each division with its top 11 players. There will be a total of three different “Three-on-Three” format games played to determine the winning division. The first semifinals matchup will be played between the Metropolitan and Atlantic divisions followed by a semifinals matchup involving the Central vs. Pacific. The winners of these two matchups play in the finals game to determine this year’s All-Star winner. An MVP Award will also be handed out to the top player from the day’s action.

In an article posted by Odds Shark‘s Stephen Campbell on Friday, the latest odds for winning team in the 3-on-3 tournament as well as who will win MVP were presented. The favorite to win this year’s All-Star tournament is the Atlantic Division team at +210 odds with the Central and Pacific at +230. The Metropolitan Division is a +260 longshot. In terms of an MVP, the Lightning’s two stars, Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov are tied with Edmonton’s Connor McDavid at +760, while fan favorite Sidney Crosby of the Penguins is at +800.

NHL All-Star Game 2018 schedule:

Central vs. Pacific 3:30 p.m. ET

Atlantic vs. Metropolitan 4:30 p.m. ET

All-Star Game Finals 6 p.m. ET

The NHL All-Star Game 2018 edition begins at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time with the first matchup involving the Metropolitan vs. Atlantic. The Central vs. Pacific game follows that one at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time with the Finals after that at 6 p.m. Eastern Time. Fans can watch coverage of the final game live on television via the NBC network and their affiliated channels around the country. Live streaming may be available through the NBC Live portion of their website in select regions of the United States.

The NBC Sports Live website and mobile app are also available for cable and satellite subscribers to watch the NHL All-Star Game live streaming online, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A few other options that exist to see NBC live streaming online include the DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV services, all of which offer free trial offers for new customers via their specific websites.