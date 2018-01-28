Nicole Eggert Alleges Scott Baio Molested Her As a Minor, Baio Responds To Her Accusations

On Saturday, former Charles in Charge actress Nicole Eggert went to Twitter to allege that her co-star, Scott Baio, molested her as a minor. Meanwhile, Scott Baio responded on Facebook live to refute her claims of child molestation and maintains that any sort of intimate relationship they had was when she was at least 18-years-old. What all was said?

According to Deadline, the former Baywatch star tweeted about Scott Baio and accused him of molesting her when she was a minor, between the ages of 14 and 17, and she claimed that she “covered it up for years.”

“Ask [Scott Baio] what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep.”

Then she went on to allege that this happened more than once.

“It started when I was 14. Wasn’t a one-time deal.”

In response, Scott Baio took to Facebook live, because he felt that this way “no one would edit me.” In the former Charles in Charge star’s social media response, Baio accused Nicole Eggert of trying to “shop” this particular story about him to both TMZ, and the Dr. Oz show, with no luck. Both outlets wanted “evidence” that Eggert could not allegedly provide.

Baio, who spoke at the Republican convention in support of candidate Donald Trump, “used Eggert’s own words against her.”

Baio points out that back in 2013, she told radio host Nic Richie that her recollection of the incidents happened “years after” the show Charles in Charge, where she co-starred with Baio, was canceled.

In a series of tweets Saturday morning, Eggert told another Twitter user commenting on Baio's support for President Donald Trump, "Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep" https://t.co/IJxep5lClk — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 28, 2018

According to the New York Daily News, Baio went on to do the math. Eggert’s birthday is January 13, 1972. Charles in Charge was canceled later in 1990. He then provided a dated script from May 18, 1990, toward the end of the show, as his proof.

He pointed out that, if this were the case, she was not a minor when the show ended, but instead 18 when Charles in Charge was canceled.

He then insisted that this would mean that if what she said in 2013 was true, that these allegedly incidents happened after the show was canceled, Baio contends that she would not have been a minor as she now claims.

Then, after clarifying that she was at least 18 at the time, he admitted that he did have sex with his co-star.

“I remember her calling me and asking me to come over and coming in my house one time, and seducing me.”

Baio did not flinch as he admitted on camera to a sexual encounter with Nicole Eggert.

“Any normal heterosexual, red-blooded American guy, the outcome would have been the same.”

Former ‘Charles In Charge’ star Nicole Eggert has accused Scott Baio of unspecified impropriety when she was a teenager. https://t.co/rVE4Lnt7Ym pic.twitter.com/ZXRZEOdFHa — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 27, 2018

Baio ended his Facebook live video with the warning that those with “legitimate claims” would not be heard. He was insinuating that the claims that Eggert has made against him on social media were not true, and he alleged that those with real claims may not be taken seriously because of what he called a false claim.