Kylie Jenner: Travis Scott Reportedly Showing Signs He May Not Attend Baby’s Birth [Rumor]

Kylie Jenner is reportedly planning to give birth at her home in Hidden Hills, but there seem to be concerns that Travis Scott won’t be present, it’s been alleged.

For the past couple of weeks, Kylie has been taking part in at-home birth classes to prep herself for the forthcoming at-home birth, and from what’s been gathered, via Hollywood Life, Travis hasn’t attended any of them.

The 20-year-old is reportedly leaning on her best friend, Jordyn Woods, who she’s usually partnered up with for the classes, with sources giving the impression that Kylie Jenner and Scott are not on good terms right now.

In recent weeks, it’s been reported that Kylie Jenner and her beau of almost a year have been butting heads over the rapper’s work schedule, having spent the majority of Kylie’s pregnancy on tour.

They’ve become somewhat distant to one another because of all the time they’ve been apart, and now that Travis isn’t there to attend classes with Jenner, fans are beginning to get the impression that Scott and Jenner are headed for a breakup.

The couple is rarely seen together, particularly since Travis is rarely in Los Angeles unless he has a performance in the area.

Kylie Jenner is expected to give birth to a baby girl next month, and given that Travis still hasn’t found the time or dedication to make time for the 20-year-old and their expected child, things are not looking good for the duo.

It’s believed that the socialite will want to give birth at home for the purpose of having more privacy concerning the delivery of her baby.

Having remained out of the limelight for the majority of her time as an expectant mother of one, sources have previously claimed that the TV personality has been very insecure about her weight gain, stressing that she couldn’t wait to get back in shape.

Her desire to have an at-home birth would also give the impression that she doesn’t want any intruders in the hospital when she’s gearing up to welcome her baby into the world.

Kylie Jenner is being extra cautious.