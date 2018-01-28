Kylie Jenner Baby Bump: Reality Star Building $2.7 Million Mansion For Baby [Rumors]

The first official photos of Kylie Jenner’s supposed baby bump surfaced earlier this week after the 20-year-old was seen walking around outside in heavy black sweats. The outing marked Kylie Jenner’s first public appearance in weeks. Naturally, social media went crazy pouring over the photos to find evidence of a pregnancy on the young woman, who has yet to officially confirm that she is indeed expecting.

TMZ, in a new article, just confirmed that those photos were taken on the construction site of Kylie Jenner’s new mansion. According to the tabloid site, the construction site that the reality star was walking around is located in Hidden Hills, California. TMZ obtained the building permits for the site, which suggest that the value of the home will be worth around $2.7 million.

Per their findings, the building permits which were just created in December list a 9,187 sq. ft. first floor, a 5,304 sq. ft. second floor, two garages (1,200 sq. ft and 1,468 sq. ft), 1,836 sq. ft. of covered porches, and a cabana for the pool.

If Kylie Jenner is indeed pregnant, then it would make sense for her to work on building a space for herself and her unborn child, but this can’t exactly be used as proof of a pregnancy. Kylie could very well be building this home solely for herself.

Kylie Jenner Surfaces with First Full-On Baby Bump Pic and Video https://t.co/gGYpcvda2T — TMZ (@TMZ) January 25, 2018

Don’t expect the public to let go of the pregnancy theory, however. Kylie Jenner has not only not shut down the rumors, but she’s also purposely fed them by appearing in photoshoots where her midsection was purposefully covered from view. She’s also posted cryptic messages on social media, which can be interpreted as nonofficial confirmations. If it turns out Kylie Jenner isn’t actually pregnant, then it’s clear that Kylie, Kris Jenner, and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are leveraging the speculation for more media attention.

There are some people who believe Kylie Jenner has already given birth, but not to her own child, but to Kim’s. There’s a popular theory floating around Twitter that Kylie Jenner is the surrogate that Kim Kardashian hired to carry her third child, Chicago West, who was just born on January 19 of this year. That would explain, to those that believe, why Kim’s surrogate wasn’t present at her baby shower, and why Kylie has emerged only after the baby has been born.

That said, pregnancies can’t go on forever. So if Kylie Jenner is pregnant, eventually the child will be born. And with the constant spotlight that’s shone upon this family, the truth will eventually be revealed.