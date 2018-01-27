Melania Trump Divorce Rumor: First Lady’s Public Rebelling Against Trump Will Lead His Presidency To ‘Unravel’

Melania Trump is publicly rebelling against her husband after news of his alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, and speculation is rising that it could end in more than just divorce — but also the unraveling of Donald Trump’s presidency.

This month, allegations surfaced that Donald Trump sparked a relationship with Daniels while at a golf tournament in 2006, just months after Melania had given birth to the couple’s son, Barron. Daniels spilled some sordid details of the affair in an interview with InTouch in 2011, and the magazine published the full interview this month — though there are reports that Daniels is now under a non-disclosure agreement that forbids her from speaking publicly about Trump or their alleged affair.

Amid the reports, Melania Trump appeared to be taking actions to publicly distance herself from her husband and to rebel against him. As Maureen Dowd of the New York Times pointed out, Melania very publicly canceled her plans to travel with Donald to the exclusive Davos conference. Then, she made a trip to the Holocaust Museum in what Dowd saw as a “subtle reproach to Trump for his unspeakable defense of the ‘very fine people’ among the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Va., and an allusion to the president’s statement last year on remembrance day, which somehow neglected to remember Jews or anti-Semitism.”

Dowd added that Melania’s “rebellious vanishing act” was seen as the beginning of the “unraveling” of Trump’s presidency, which could lead not only to divorce but for other former Trump loyalists to begin to turn on him as well. This has already happened with former Trump insider Stephen Bannon splitting from the president and White House counsel Donald McGahn making private stands against Trump, reportedly telling the president he would resign rather than follow through with Trump’s demand to fire Robert Mueller.

“There’s an endgame in sight, though it may take longer,” Dowd quoted Tim O’Brien, a Trump biographer. “It’s like ancient Rome where they’re all turning on each other. McGahn is taking out the long knives to stick Trump in the back. At some point, General Kelly may do the same. Bannon is exiled to the outer walls of the city, where he is collecting wayward Roman soldiers to go back and attack Trump. There are orgies and payoffs and mud wrestling, so beyond anything we’ve experienced anywhere.”

There are other signs that Melania Trump could be headed for a divorce. Earlier in the week, the Daily Mail quoted a White House source who claimed that Melania was “hit hard” by the reports that Donald cheated on her.

“It’s been upsetting and humiliating and her relationship with President Trump has become strained,” the source claimed (via News.com.au).

Though the divorce rumors surrounding Melania Trump are growing louder in the past few days, the First Lady has publicly denied that there are any problems in her marriage. Melania’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, claimed that Melania is the victim of “salacious and flat-out false reporting” regarding her marriage.