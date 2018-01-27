‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Jan. 30: Chelsea Stands Up For Adam, Tessa Asks Mariah To Forgive Her

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, January 30, reveal that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will have a direct conversation with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about working at Newman Enterprises. Ashley will let her former stepdaughter know that her father hired her to head several divisions, including her baby, Brash & Sassy. It’s pretty much a given that Victoria won’t like this and will probably try to fight Ashley’s agenda.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will defend Adam after Nick (Joshua Morrow) suggests the money he found is stolen. Chelsea will probably try to change the subject and refuse to talk about the money.

The money will start an investigation and could lead to Nick finding out that Adam is still alive. At least, that’s what many Young and the Restless fans believe. They think the money is the cash Chelsea and Adam were going to take to Paris to make a new life for themselves just before he allegedly died in the cabin explosion. We’ll have to wait to see how it plays out.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and Victoria will stick together. It’s pretty much a given that Victoria will be upset by Victor’s decision to hire Ashley at Newman Enterprises. J.T. will listen and allow Victoria to vent. Perhaps, he will come up with a way for her to fight Ashley.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) knows she needs to find a way to fix her life and fast. In the past few days, she lost her music contract and her boyfriend, Noah (Robert Adamson). She keeps hoping that she can find a way to make amends with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and possibly get her permission to release the song.

Mariah will be a tough sell. She isn’t ready to forgive Tessa. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that she’s still upset with Tessa for dismissing her feelings after she confessed her love. That’s not even figuring in the fact that Tessa stole her private journal and used her words in a song.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Mariah will forgive Tessa, but it will be a little while. Executive producer Mal Young plans to pair Mariah and Tessa together very slowly.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.