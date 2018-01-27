Kylie Jenner Reportedly Leans On Jordyn Woods During Pregnancy, Takes Lamaze Classes Online With BFF [Rumors]

Best friends for life. Kylie Jenner is reportedly leaning on to her best pal, Jordyn Woods, during her very secretive pregnancy. The reality star apparently asked her best friend to be her birthing coach to ensure a smooth delivery.

In a recent report by TMZ, it has been alleged that the 20-year-old makeup mogul is prepping for her imminent due date behind closed doors with the help of her BFF.

Kylie, who continues to maintain a low profile amid pregnancy rumors, reportedly prepares for the arrival of her first baby by taking Lamaze classes online with Jordyn. Apparently, the 20-year-old model acts as Jenner’s partner during the private sessions and also serves as her birthing coach.

A source told TMZ that Kylie and Jordyn are learning childbirth techniques that will ensure a smooth delivery. Some of the methods the duo have been studying include breathing exercises, stretching, hydrotherapy, massages, position changes, and walking.

As a birthing coach, Jordyn reportedly took the time and effort to gather a slew of pregnancy and baby books for them to have a better understanding of childbirth. And while Kylie has mostly remained in the comforts of her home, the outlet revealed that she’s been doing a lot of pregnancy walks with family and friends around the house.

Kylie and Jordyn have always been very vocal about their friendship. In October, Woods shared how much she values her friendship with Jenner. In an interview, she gushed about having a best friend like the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

“Having a best friend is, like, everything. I feel like everyone deserves a best friend. It’s just like having someone you can call at any time.”

During the finale of Life Of Kylie, the duo held a commitment ceremony as a celebration of their friendship. In the episode, the lip kit maven claimed she wanted nothing but the best for her best friend, who has always been there for her through ups and downs.

“Jordyn is my ride or die. Vice versa. We might not always be together, but we will always be connected in the mountains of Peru.”

Previously, TMZ reported that Kylie finally stepped out in public with her baby bump. In the photo and video obtained by the outlet, the Kylie Cosmetics owner was spotted walking with Jordyn and her “momager,” Kris Jenner.

The three visited a construction site in Hidden Hills. The plot of land was reportedly purchased by Kylie recently.

During her day out, many were quick to notice the reality star’s bulging baby bump and how she struggled to fit into her SUV.

So far, Kylie and her team have yet to confirm or deny anything up to this point. Despite the lack of confirmation, reports suggest that the youngest Jenner is expected to give birth to a baby girl next month.