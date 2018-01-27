WWE News: Latest ‘Royal Rumble 2018’ Entrant Announcement Could Upset Fans On Sunday

Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble 2018 will feature two different Rumble matches and several of the participants are former winners. Already entered into the match are John Cena and Randy Orton, both of whom have won the match in the past. That gives them a shot at winning the match again and a ticket to a major title match at WrestleMania 34 this year. However, another former winner has been announced as an entrant and it could cause quite a bit of disappointment or outrage from fans on Sunday.

A tweet via WWE on Friday indicated that “The Big Dog” Roman Reigns is officially entered into the men’s Royal Rumble match. Up until today, Reigns was not listed as an official participant in the match, which seemed interesting. This past week on the 25th-anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, Reigns lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship to The Miz, which some fans feel cleared him of having any titles to worry about ahead of a Rumble appearance.

Now it’s official, as the former champion joins a list of 18 total superstars for Sunday’s latest edition of the match. That includes the new Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Finn Balor, Rusev, and Baron Corbin.

Wherever I am, consider it My Yard.

So if you want my title…

…all you have to do is step up. #Raw pic.twitter.com/jjJaklC5fF — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 21, 2017

Reigns was the winner of the Royal Rumble 2015 match, held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, several years ago which led to a loud amount of booing and jeers from disappointed fans. The WWE attempted to have his cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson come to the ring to help with the push, but even that wasn’t enough, disappointing Johnson as he tried his best.

In last year’s Rumble, Reigns once again caused some outrage as he worked a match earlier in the night and then entered the Rumble match at No. 30 instead of a newer star like Samoa Joe or Finn Balor appearing in the match.

There’s a strong possibility that Reigns could win the Royal Rumble match again this coming Sunday, as WWE rumors have suggested a Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34 in April.

Current betting odds via the Paddy Power website list Roman Reigns at odds of 5-2, putting him second overall behind odds-on favorite, Shinsuke Nakamura (5-6). If another Reigns’ win happens, expect a near-riot as many fans may express their frustration at the continuous push of Reigns over other deserving superstars on the roster.

The 2018 edition of the men’s Royal Rumble takes place this Sunday with the pay-per-view beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on the WWE Network or participating cable providers.