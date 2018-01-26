Jinger Duggar Vuolo Posts First Real Baby Bump Photo, Gives Fans An Idea Of Her Due Date

Jinger Duggar Vuolo announced that she and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are expecting a baby at the beginning of this month. The reality TV star and her pastor husband kept quiet about the due date or how far along Jinger was at the time, but they have now revealed that she is 15 weeks and into her second trimester.

Babies are expected to gestate for 40 weeks, which give Jinger a due date of mid to late July. Many speculated that when Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband revealed her pregnancy, she was just out of her first trimester. This is due to the fact that most women wait three months to reveal their pregnancy because miscarriage is very common in the early days.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo shows off her baby bump with a proud smile next to a chalk board stating that her baby is now the size of an apple. She and her husband are different from Jinger’s siblings in that they are the first to wait for over a year before becoming pregnant. Some believe that the pair have been trying for a baby for a while now, as all of Jinger’s siblings have announced a pregnancy within three months of their wedding.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband have been enjoying life together without kids for the past year, photographing themselves in various cities around the United States. The pair most recently visited Atlanta where they appeared on a podcast and pictured themselves at The Varsity restaurant.

Many fans believe Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband have been dropping hints that they are expecting for a while. Just before Christmas, the pair posted a photo of themselves eating a giant lollipop with the phrase, “Sugar and spice and everything nice. Think about it!” underneath. Duggar fans thought this was a clue that she was expecting a baby girl. Although this may very well have been a clue, Jinger and Jeremy won’t be able to learn the sex of their baby for at least three more weeks, if not longer.

Other Duggar children that are expecting currently include Joe Duggar and his wife, Kendra, and Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband, Austin.