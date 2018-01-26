Lisa Vanderpump Explains Why She Keeps Returning To ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Lisa Vanderpump one of the longest running cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but appearing on the series hasn’t always been easy for the successful restauranteur and humanitarian.

During a new interview on The Daily Dish’s podcast, Lisa Vanderpump opened up about her ongoing role on the show, revealing that while she is super busy with other projects, including three restaurants and a Bravo TV spinoff, Vanderpump Rules, she’s also been overwhelmed by the emotional hardships she’s gone through.

“[I’ve] had moments that have been emotionally driven in my decision of not wanting to come back,” Lisa Vanderpump admitted on January 26.

In the past, Lisa Vanderpump has been targeted by her co-stars, including Brandi Glanville and Yolanda Hadid, and after the fifth season wrapped production, even Andy Cohen, the executive producer of the Real Housewives, believed she wouldn’t return to the show. Still, while she didn’t necessarily want to come back, her friendship with Kyle Richards convinced her to do so.

“My relationship with Kyle has pretty much remained strong, and so that’s a big part of it,” she said.

Aside from Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards is the only cast member who has been included in every season of the show in a full-time role since Season 1.

In addition to the lure of continuing her friendship with Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump says that her production company, Evolution Media, has often stepped up and allowed her to get to a place where she’s comfortable filming. They’ve even allowed her to share details of what she’s working on during her scenes of the show, including her ongoing battle for animal rights in this country and overseas.

Lisa Vanderpump has been starring on her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, since 2013, and the series is currently in its sixth season. However, while she often faces tons of drama with her co-stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she is mainly on the outside of the drama on Vanderpump Rules as her SUR servers bicker amongst one another.

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump, Dorit Kemsley, and their co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Camille Grammer, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.