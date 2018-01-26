Dorit Kemsley May Photoshop Her Photos Or Have Six Toes: Fans Speculate On Twitter

Dorit Kemsley is back for another season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it sounds like she’s not holding back when it comes to her co-stars. Dorit is working on her business, and she seems to have a problem taking responsibility for things that she has done. Teddi Mellencamp is new to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she called Dorit out for being late to a meeting they had scheduled. Because of Dorit’s attitude this season, people seem to have no problem slamming her and criticizing her for her actions.

This week, Dorit shared a photo of herself at the pool with her kids. While she was trying to show her fans that she’s a caring and loving mother, something else stood out to fans. According to a new tweet, Dorit Kemsley is now being questioned about her toes. As it turns out, some people have zoomed in on her foot, and it appears that there are six toes on her foot. Of course, it could be a photoshop error if she edits her photos before posting them on social media. But it sounds like people have no problem calling out Dorit for the six toes, including mocking her over her toes if it is indeed true.

One has to wonder if people would go easy on her if she had been nicer to Teddi Mellencamp after she stood Teddi up at the bar. She could have handled it better by apologizing to Teddi rather than trying to blame her tardiness on a phone call, European business connections, and being a busy businesswoman. However, fans didn’t have her back, and it sounds like viewers are willing to say anything on social media to hurt her. Perhaps they want to give her a reality check, so when a photo of her with six toes surfaced on her Instagram account, people had plenty of things to say.

Dorit Kemsley is currently on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she seems to have the consistent support of Lisa Vanderpump. However, it sounds like some viewers are changing their minds about Kemsley because she seems to play the victim this season.