Bethenny Frankel And Jill Zarin Bonding Again: Does This Mean Jill’s Return To ‘RHONY’ Next Season?

Bethenny Frankel was shocked when she learned that Jill Zarin’s husband, Bobby had passed away from cancer. Jill had kept a low profile over the past couple of months, as she had been caring for her husband. She would give updates sometimes, and she had previously revealed that her husband was doing well. However, things took a bad turn, and Bobby sadly lost his life a few weeks ago. When Frankel learned of the news, she must have reached out to Jill as she was invited to the funeral. The two talked outside of the church, where Bethenny got emotional and had to leave the conversation with Jill. Perhaps, the two women agreed to talk at another time, as both of them were emotional about the loss of Bobby.

It’s possible that Bethenny and Jill have been working on their friendship, as Jill recently posted an emotional update about her friendship with Bethenny. According to a new Instagram post, Bethenny Frankel was tagged in Jill’s Instagram post, where she talked about Bethenny’s role within her family. She also pointed out that she remembered her husband’s one-liners, including those that Bethenny had been sharing on her own Twitter account. Frankel didn’t reshare the post, but it’s possible they had talked as she thanked Bethenny for the memories.

Jill Zarin and Bethenny Frankel’s friendship ended suddenly after the third season of The Real Housewives of New York. Jill and Bethenny kept arguing as they didn’t agree on several core issues in their friendship. While Zarin was ready to work on their friendship at the end of the season, Bethenny was ready to walk away. At the time, she also walked away from The Real Housewives of New York. It’s possible that Zarin will return to the show but probably not for this season of the show. She probably needs more time to grieve over the loss of her husband, including dealing with their business, Zarin Fabrics. Perhaps, Jill Zarin will return to the show next year.

Bethenny Frankel is filming the newest season of The Real Housewives of New York, and it is possible that Jill will make an appearance as the funeral was filmed for the show.