Maci Bookout’s Post About Her Son Bentley Has Some Fans Shedding Some Tears

Maci Bookout is currently focusing on her children, especially her oldest son, Bentley, who is dealing with some serious issues. Maci learned that Ryan Edwards, Bentley’s biological father, was struggling with a drug problem, and she wanted to protect her son. She kept Bentley in her care, as she didn’t want him around his father. After seeing him drive under the influence on Teen Mom OG, Maci was concerned that Bentley could be in the car next time. While Ryan did go to treatment, he didn’t stay long, and it’s possible that he didn’t remain sober after getting out. Fans who have watched Teen Mom OG believe that he could still be doing drugs. His parents are furious that they don’t get to see him, but Maci is proud of how her son is dealing with everything.

According to a new Instagram post, Maci Bookout revealed that she’s proud of her son. Despite not really seeing his father or his grandparents, Bentley is taking in everything he’s learning at school. He recently learned about Martin Luther King, and Maci revealed she was very proud of everything her son was learning about the treatment of people, equality, and respect. In a lengthy Instagram caption, Maci revealed she was so proud of everything her son was learning and the person he was turning out to be.

Several of her fans were surprised to see how big Bentley has gotten. He is on Teen Mom OG, but he doesn’t film with Maci, her husband, and Ryan Edwards all the time. Maybe they want to protect him now that he’s growing older, and fans are starting to recognize him when he’s out with his friends. Maci has previously revealed that she wanted to remove him from the show if Farrah Abraham was going to be on the show, as she didn’t want her adult entertainment past to be associated with Bentley. But these days, fans are hoping to see Bentley reunite with his grandparents. Given how much he has learned about respect and equality, it sounds like he may want to give his father a second chance.

Maci Bookout continues to raise Bentley while considering adoption with her husband. She recently revealed she had suffered a miscarriage. She has two children with Taylor McKinney.