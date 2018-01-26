‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Feb.: Tension Mounts Between Jason And Drew, Act Of God Delays Friz Wedding

February will be a hot month for Port Charles, and General Hospital spoilers tease that couples and families will continue to struggle. Drew (Billy Miller) will be irked with Jason (Steve Burton), and his married life will not be smooth sailing. Franco and Liz will face relationship issues, and getting engaged might not necessarily end up in marriage. Nelle will also continue to cause problems in the Corinthos household.

Twins Face Off

The past weeks have been stressful for Jason and Drew, and tension will continue to mount. Spoilers tease Drew will learn about Jason, Sonny (Maurice Benard), and Anna’s (Finola Hughes) plan to take out Faison. Many Port Charles residents have a beef with Faison, but Drew is particularly keen on confronting the man.

Drew knows nothing about his past, and this is a massive source of frustration for him. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Drew might blow up on Jason because his twin didn’t think it would be right to tell him about Faison.

Aside from missing out on the plan against Faison, Drew’s marriage to Sam (Kelly Monaco) will be a rocky one. On New Year’s Eve, Sam and Jason kissed, and this will have an impact on the Dream team.

Working @GeneralHospital and working out with the BOSS today @MauriceBenard Hope you Have a great day! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/haqLZSNRlx — Steve Burton (@1SteveBurton) January 25, 2018

Corinthos Household Drama

General Hospital spoilers tease Carson will have a lot on their plate. The latest edition of Soap Opera Digest suggests someone from the past will come back to haunt Sonny.

While the mob boss deals with incidents and emotions, Nelle will find an opportunity to strike Carly (Laura Wright). Nelle will team up with Ava (Maura West) to rile up Carly. Michael’s baby momma will also realize Josslyn can help her get to Carly.

Friz Drama Ahead

General Hospital co-head writer Shelly Altman revealed that the Friz wedding might not go as planned. There are always obstacles when a Port Charles couple ties the knot, this time it will be due to Franco’s dark past.

As the big day draws nearer, Franco will get more and more concerned. His relationship with Liz is not exactly stable, and General Hospital spoilers tease an act of God might also affect their wedding.