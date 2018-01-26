Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Ex-Husband Chris Martin, But Says Divorce Was Terrible

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin had a great ten-year marriage as what the former described. The former couple separated in March 2014 after they “consciously uncoupled.” The Shakespeare in Love actress filed for divorce in April 2015, which was finalized in July 2016. Two years after their divorce, the mother-of-two spoke highly of her ex-husband despite the painful divorce she went through.

During the episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on January 25, Gwyneth Paltrow talked about his relationship with her ex-husband Chris Martin. She said that the Coldplay lead singer is like a brother to her adding that they’re still a great family with their two kids – Apple, 13, and Moses, 11. Asked whether her friendly relationship with her former beau would also work for those who have divorced with kids, she said that despite the pain that divorce brought them, they did everything not to cause damage to their children.

Gwyneth Paltrow went on to say that they made sure to keep the family intact although they are no longer together. Martin, 40, has moved on to Fifty Shades Freed actress Dakota Johnson, 28, while the Academy Award winner has recently been engaged to TV producer Brad Falchuk, with whom she’s been dating since 2014. People reports that the actress showed off her sapphire ring for the first time last weekend soon after they announced their engagement.

“Divorce is terrible, it was very painful, it was really hard. We really genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible. We thought if we could really maintain the family even though we weren’t a couple that was kind of the goal so that’s what we’ve tried to do.”

Gwyneth Paltrow has had her fair share of high profile relationships in the past long before she met Martin in October 2002. She was first engaged to the World War Z actor Brad Pitt when she was only 24, but they called it off and explained that she wasn’t ready to get married. The actress also dated Ben Affleck for three years, but eventually parted ways after working together on the movie Bounce.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow met almost a month after the actress’ father’s death in 2002. They got married in a private ceremony in Southern California that was only attended by close friends and family. Their son’s name was inspired by the song titled “Moses” that the British musician wrote for the actress before they got married. Coldplay also released the song “I Am Your Baby’s Daddy” when she got pregnant with their daughter Apple.