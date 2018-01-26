‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Heartbreaking Divorce Rocks Salem Couple

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that one Salem couple could be calling it quits for good. While many DOOL viewers know that a lot of the soap’s couples have seemed to drift apart and back together many times over the years, it’s still a blow to fans when a favorite super couple calls it quits.

According to the latest edition of Soap Opera Digest, in the coming episodes, Days of our Lives fans will see Will Horton officially file for divorce from his husband, Sonny Kiriakis. Will and Sonny’s relationship has been a roller coaster of emotions with so many highs and lows. Sadly, it seems that it’s over, at least for now. Spoilers reveal that Sonny will be served with divorce papers on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

The latest Days of our Lives spoilers have already revealed that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) wants nothing more to do with Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith). In fact, he is very interested in Sonny’s ex-fiance, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), making for one of the most dramatic and messy love triangles in DOOL history.

As Days of our Lives fans already know, Will and Sonny were separated at the time of Will’s “murder.” Will was then presumed dead for two years as Sonny moved on with his former flame, Paul. However, when Ben Weston busted up Sonny and Paul’s wedding with the shocking revelation that Will was still alive things began to snowball. The wedding was called off and Sonny, Paul, Sami, John, Marlena, and others headed off to look for Will. Eventually, Will was found living with Susan Banks, and devoid of any of his memories from his life back in Salem.

TFW you lost your memory and you kissed your alleged husband's fiancé… #DAYS pic.twitter.com/XBDiDWxuRd — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 17, 2017

It was then that Sonny vowed to help Will restore his memory. Sonny also decided that he wanted to restore his marriage to Will, and dumped Paul. However, Will’s plans were much different. Although he tried to rekindle his flame with Sonny, he just couldn’t do it. Instead, he felt himself pulled towards Paul. Finally, Will ended things with Sonny, and now he’s ready to move on altogether by officially divorcing his husband. Days of our Lives news reveals that Will and Paul are going to grow closer over the coming weeks, and fans expect the two men to eventually make a romantic connection.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.