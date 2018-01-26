WWE Rumors: 5 Most Likely Surprise Entrants At The ‘Royal Rumble 2018’

The Royal Rumble 2018 is just a couple of days away, and as seen every year, the WWE rumor mill is in overdrive trying to predict the entrants. The company will also throw in a few surprises and begin setting up storylines for the upcoming WrestleMania. The eliminations at the Rumble will have a huge impact on the largest event of the year which is scheduled for April 8, 2018.

This year, the excitement is doubled as the addition of the women’s match allows WWE officials to add more shocking returns. There will be a few announcements via social media confirming some of the remaining spots while the rest will remain a mystery. Let us look at some of the most likely surprise entrants at the Royal Rumble 2018.

Lars Sullivan

Royal Rumble is considered as an event that acts as a platform for the debut of NXT stars on the main roster. Last year, Tye Dillinger made a perfect entry in the 10th spot and was well received by the crowd. Lars Sullivan could be the NXT star making his debut this year.

Lars Sullivan is a wrestler with strong ringwork, overall terrifying persona, and a complete performance package. It would be interesting to see the NXT monster take on the ‘monster among men’ on the main roster.

Dolph Ziggler

After the manner in which Dolph Ziggler left the WWE, there are only two possible reasons for his departure – a push or retirement. After ditching the United States Title, Ziggler could not only return but even win the Royal Rumble, as per the betting odds.

Dolph Ziggler is a serious threat to win the Royal Rumble match https://t.co/Wo0aJ38usM pic.twitter.com/F6LkeZe6WZ — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) January 21, 2018

It is unlikely that WWE would let him go when there are ample opportunities to develop his character further. So, even if he does not win the Rumble, one can expect him to make some shocking eliminations.

Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal, who held the WWE Championship for five months, is missing from the official announcement. The blue brand’s ratings suffered during his reign as the champion. Hence, it is unlikely that he will win the event.

However, it is impossible for the company to exclude him from the Rumble or that Mahal does not add his name to the event. As seen during all his previous appearances, the Singh Brothers would most likely try and interfere in the match.

Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus has been one of the most popular female wrestlers of all time. The Hall of Famer was last seen at the WrestleMania 27 in 2011. With the women’s Rumble falling short of the 30 participants, the return of Trish appears likely.

Betting odds also hint at her possible appearance in the upcoming event. It is worth noting that Trish has not been active in wrestling and may not make a full-fledged comeback. However, WWE rumors do hint that Trish Stratus could be the legendary women wrestler making a return, as reported by The Sun.

Ethan Carter III

Ethan Carter III or EC3 is one of the several Indie talents that may be headed to the WWE. Ethan Carter III had worked in the WWE for a brief period as Derrick Bateman, and a return on Sunday could be extremely surprising.

As reported earlier by the Inquisitr, Carter’s indie booking scheduled on the same day as Royal Rumble was recently canceled. It will be interesting to see how his run with WWE progresses this time around, now that he is now a superstar on the indie circuit.