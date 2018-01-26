Jimmy Kimmel To Interview Stormy Daniels After SOTU, Daniels’ Friend Tells CNN That Trump Wanted A Threesome

Jimmy Kimmel is going to sit down with adult film actress Stormy Daniels after President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address on January 30. The talk show host announced the interview a few hours after one of Daniels’ friends, fellow porn star Alana Evans, told CNN that she’s standing by her story that Trump begged her to have a threesome with him and Daniels.

Donald Trump is likely hoping that his State of the Union address will help him score a few political points and plenty of praise from the press, but American television viewers will have a big shiny distraction to focus on after the president completes his speech to Congress. According to Variety, the woman he allegedly cheated on his wife with is going to appear on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! that same night.

That woman, Stormy Daniels, became a household name after the Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report alleging that Donald Trump’s lawyer paid her $130,000 in hush money during his 2016 presidential campaign. At the time, Daniels was reportedly in negotiations to do interviews with multiple media outlets. The porn star was seemingly interested in spilling the sordid details of her alleged affair with Donald Trump, which began at a 2006 celebrity golf tournament. However, no interviews with Daniels were published before the presidential election, and she later denied that she had sexual relations with Trump. She also signed a statement saying that she had not received any money from the president.

I am pleased to announce that the very gifted @StormyDaniels will be on #Kimmel Tuesday 1/30 after the #StateOfTheUnion. I have MANY QUESTIONS! #MAGA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2018

But even if she did, it was too late to buy Stormy Daniels’ complete silence; she’d already spoken to In Touch Weekly about her supposed sexual tryst with Donald Trump. The tabloid recently published its in-depth interview with Daniels, which took place in 2011 before she allegedly signed a nondisclosure agreement and accepted a large sum of money to keep her mouth shut. Another porn star, Alana Evans, corroborated the story by telling the Daily Beast that Daniels actually called her multiple times while she was with Trump in his hotel room. Evans said that Daniels and Trump both implored her to join them, but she blew them off.

Alana Evans recently spoke to CNN about Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump’s sexual encounter, and she explained why she’s talking about the affair while Daniels is not.

“Because I’m the one who didn’t sign any type of nondisclosure, I can speak freely about it,” she said. “For me, it’s more about telling the truth and not letting [Donald Trump] continue to lie about his crazy behavior — his illicit affair.”

Alana Evans was also asked about her previous insinuation that Donald Trump was interested in having sexual intercourse with her. She had told the Daily Beast that Daniels and Trump had asked her to “party” with them, but she’s almost certain that what Trump really wanted was a threesome with two adult film stars.

“I’m going to be totally straight with you,” she told CNN’s Sara Sidner. “If someone calls me to invite me because they’re hanging out with someone famous and wealthy like him, it’s not to just have a glass of wine; it’s not to just hang out.”

“I’m pretty sure I was invited up for sexual fun with the two of them. I was the extra girlfriend to be added to the equation.”

Stormy Daniels smirks when asked if she had affair with Donald Trump https://t.co/hPOIu7KzX8 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 25, 2018

Stormy Daniels remained tight-lipped about the affair allegations during a recent interview with Inside Edition, simply smirking when asked if she’d ever had a sexual relationship with Donald Trump. She also wouldn’t address Alana Evans’ claim that Daniels had described to her how Trump had chased her around in his “tighty whities.”

Daniels’ alleged nondisclosure agreement may also prevent her from talking about Trump when she sits down with Jimmy Kimmel next week. However, Popculture has posited that the talk show host may find “creative ways to find answers to his questions.”

On his show, Jimmy Kimmel has used Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump’s alleged affair to get laughs by spoofing their sexual encounter. In the fake sex tape below, Trump has baby doll hands, and Eric Trump interrupts his father’s fun to announce that he’s “daddy’s caddy.”

Jimmy Kimmel’s interview with Stormy Daniels will air on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, January 30 after the State of the Union address on ABC. Donald Trump’s speech is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET.