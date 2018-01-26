WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman Possibly Entering An Awesome Feud For WrestleMania

Heading into the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view this weekend, the company faces an interesting proposition as it looks like they plan on keeping the WWE Universal Championship around the waste of Brock Lesnar but don’t want Braun Strowman to look weak. They added Kane to the match so he can take the pin so both Brock and Braun can come out of the event looking strong heading into WrestleMania. However, while it is a foregone conclusion that Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will headline WrestleMania, there has been no apparent feud for Braun Strowman until now. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Cageside Seats), it looks like Braun Strowman will end up in a surprising, and Awesome feud.

What Are The WWE Rumors For Braun Strowman?

According to Dave Meltzer, it looks like Braun Strowman will enter into a feud for a secondary title at WrestleMania, and that means that he will reportedly face none other than The Miz. This seems a little strange for a feud for the big monster in the WWE, but since The Miz has cemented his role as possibly the most entertaining heel in the company, it also makes sense to put the popular big man against him at WrestleMania.

There is a history here as well. Last year at TLC, The Miz helped Kane and The Bar beat down Braun Strowman, and the four of them tossed him in a garbage truck. Strowman returned on Monday Night Raw and went after Kane, but there might be time for payback to The Miz.

WWE

What Could This WWE Match Mean?

If the WWE is clearly pushing Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania and the Universal Championship match, Strowman needs something big. There were rumors he could take part in a handicap match but kicking off the post-WrestleMania season with Braun as the Intercontinental Champion and Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion could lead to another big match between the two down the line.

It is also an excellent time to give Braun Strowman his first ever WWE title. It seems almost hard to believe that the Monster Among Men has been in the WWE since 2015 and has yet ever to hold a WWE championship title. Giving Braun his first title win at a WrestleMania would seem fitting.

As for The Miz, E News reports that he and his wife Maryse are expecting their baby around April 6, which is two days before WrestleMania. Losing to Braun Strowman could be an excellent way to write The Miz off WWE television after his baby is born so he can spend time with his family.