Venus Williams May Be Engaged To Boyfriend Nicky Hammond As Sister Serena Williams Plots Comeback After Baby

Venus Williams may have just confirmed that her boyfriend is Nicky Hammond, but it looks like she may be ready to let the public know a little more. After flunking out of Sydney International and Australian Open, the 37-year-old sister of Serena Williams decided to take it easy with her boyfriend on the central coast of Australia along with her mother and older sister. But it was not just the trip that the fans noticed when she strolled into the airport.

The American tennis player was seen “sporting an eye-catching diamond band on her ring finger” at the Sydney International airport, according to Daily Mail. She was smiling from ear to ear as she walked through the terminal with Nicky Hammond, attempting to hide her hand with a straw hat.

Unlike her younger sister, Venus keeps most personal things from social media, which means that her fans could not turn to her Instagram or Twitter accounts to confirm the engagement.

But one thing is for sure. It does look like her boyfriend is getting along fine with her immediate family. They are currently vacationing together at “Petty Beach House” which rings in at $8,800 per night, along with her mother Oracene Price, 65, and older sister Isha, 42.

A look inside the $9,000-a-night Central Coast mansion where Venus Williams, 37, and her millionaire boyfriend Nicholas Hammond, 25, are staying https://t.co/se0fl8pHhF — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 25, 2018

“The designer property comes complete with four refined wood panel lodges, private pools and sweeping views of the coastline,” reports Daily Mail. “With a master bedroom that opens up to a picturesque view, Venus and her beau would be right at home.”

Venus had higher hopes in Sydney and Melbourne this year. Without her powerhouse sister there, many considered Venus a favorite going into the Australian Open 2018. She got to the final round last year, losing to Serena Williams, who was a few weeks pregnant with her first baby.

Right now, Serena Williams is training hard to make sure that she can make a comeback at BNP Paribas next month.

“Williams will first be back for competitive tennis at the Fed Cup in February, when she’ll play for the United States as it opens defense of its Fed Cup crown against the Netherlands in Asheville, North Carolina, on Feb. 10-11,” reports ESPN.

As for Venus, with her boyfriend by her side, and possibly even engaged, 2018 is off to a different but amazing start for her.