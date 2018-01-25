Daytime Emmy Awards Pre-Nomination: Round One Of The Voting Complete, Did Your Favorite Make The Cut?

It’s officially the start of Daytime Emmy season. The Drama Performer Pre-Nominations for the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards have been announced. The pre-nominees were selected by registered, eligible peer judges who viewed clips of the performers and narrowed it down to their favorite ten candidates in each category, with one exception. In the Lead Actress category there was a tie, so instead of ten nominations, there will be 11.

The candidates below who received the most votes will advance to the Blue Ribbon screening round, scheduled to begin on February 22, which will determine the final nominees and winners from each category. The only exception is the Younger Actor and Actresses category, all of which will automatically advance to the final round.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Eileen Davidson was nominated in two categories. First as Ashley Abbott on Young and the Restless in the Lead Actress category and as Susan/Kristen/Sister Mary in Days Of Our Lives.

Tristan Lake Leabu, who plays Reed Hellstrom on Young and the Restless, received his first Emmy pre-nomination. Noah Alexander (Charlie, Y&R) and Lexie Stevenson (Mattie, Y&R) also scored pre-nomination mentions.

Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R) seems to be a shoo-in to win the Lead Actor category. His scenes this year with Eileen Davidson and Marla Adams were Emmy award-winning performances.

The prenomination performers are as follows:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Galen Gering (Rafe, Days of Our Lives)

Eric Martsolf (Brady, Days of Our Lives)

John McCook (Eric, Bold and the Beautiful)

Billy Miller (Jason/Drew, General Hospital)

Stephen Nichols (Steve, Days of Our Lives)

James Reynolds (Abe, Days of Our Lives)

Peter Bergman (Jack, Young and the Restless)

Scott Clifton (Liam, Bold and the Beautiful)

Michael Easton (Finn, General Hospital)

Billy Flynn (Chad, Days of Our Lives)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Case (Sharon, Young and the Restless)

Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Young and the Restless)

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Young and the Restless)

Judi Evans (Adrienne/Bonnie, Days of Our Lives)

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, Days of Our Lives)

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, General Hospital)

Marci Miller (Abigail, Days of Our Lives)

Kelly Monaco (Sam, General Hospital)

Gina Tognoni(Phyllis, Young and the Restless)

Maura West (Ava, General Hospital)

Laura Wright (Carly, General Hospital)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Marla Adams (Dina, Young and the Restless)

Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe, Days of Our Lives)

Eileen Davidson (Susan/Kristen/Sister Mary, Days Of Our Lives)

Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Young and the Restless)

Susan Hayes (Julie, Days of Our Lives)

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Young and the Restless)

Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, General Hospital)

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, Bold and the Beautiful)

Mishael Morgan (Hilary, Young and the Restless)

Arianne Zucker (Nicole, Days of Our Lives)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, Bold and the Beautiful)

Steve Burton (Jason/Patient 6, General Hospital)

Bryton James (Devon, Young and the Restless)

Wally Kurth (Ned, General Hospital)

Chandler Massey (Will, Days of Our Lives)

Anthony Montgomery (Andre, General Hospital)

Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Young and the Restless)

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, General Hospital)

Greg Vaughan (Eric, Days of Our Lives)

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

Lucas Adams (Tripp, Days of Our Lives)

Rome Flynn (Zende, Bold and the Beautiful)

Pierson Fode (Thomas, Bold and the Beautiful)

Noah Alexander Gerry (Charlie, Young and the Restless)

James Lastovic (Joey, Days of Our Lives)

Tristan Lake Leabu (Reed, Young and the Restless)

Casey Moss (JJ, Days of Our Lives)

Garren Stitt (Oscar, General Hospital)

Anthony Turpel (RJ, Bold and the Beautiful)

Hudson West (Jake, General Hospital)

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

Reign Edwards (Nicole, Bold and the Beautiful)

Hayley Erin (Kiki, General Hospital)

Cait Fairbanks (Tessa, Young and the Restless)

Courtney Grosbeck (Coco, Bold and the Beautiful)

Olivia Rose Keegan (Claire, Days of Our Lives)

Victoria Konefal (Ciara, Days of Our Lives)

Chloe Lanier (Nelle, General Hospital)

Eden McCoy (Josslyn, General Hospital)

Paige Searcy (Jade, Days of Our Lives)

Lexie Stevenson (Mattie, Young and the Restless)