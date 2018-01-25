‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Wants Sole Custody – Shocks Steffy With Demand For Their Child

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from this week’s soap magazines reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) shocks Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) with his plan for how they will raise their unborn child. On today’s B&B episode, Steffy wasn’t happy to see Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) in town, and when she found out Hope is sticking around, she made sure to tell her that she’s pregnant and will soon reunite with Liam. Then Steffy ran to Liam to plead again for forgiveness.

Steffy Begs, Liam Snaps

B&B spoilers from Soap Central promise that Steffy continues to refuse to sign the annulment papers and begs Liam for forgiveness, but he’s got none to give. Steffy can’t comprehend how disgusted Liam is by her sleeping with his father, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Liam even told Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) that all he can see when he looks at Steffy is their father’s hands all over her. Steffy being there makes it worse, and when she doesn’t accept the split, he begins to lose patience.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Steffy is pushing Liam too hard. He needs some space to heal, but she won’t let up, and she’s making a big mistake with her pushiness. The problem is that Steffy is increasingly desperate because she knows Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) wants Liam. And with Hope back, Steffy sees increasing competition for Liam’s heart. Steffy’s desperation is leading her to foolish choices, and when she won’t back down and demands forgiveness, Liam snaps.

Steffy isn’t ready to give up on #Steam. Think they can make it through this? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/h07gkzlQFP — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 24, 2018

Liam Demands Sole Custody – Steffy Stunned

When Steffy doesn’t take the hint that she needs to give Liam some room to breathe, he loses patience. She’s so accustomed to getting her way with Liam and bossing him around that she can’t fathom his current attitude. Everyone thinks Liam is tender-hearted, but he’s broken and angry. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from SheKnows Soaps promise that Steffy is shocked by Liam’s suggestion for parenting the child they will have together.

These new B&B spoilers hint that Liam can’t trust Steffy’s judgment with their child because of what she did with Bill. Bold spoilers and rumors claim that Liam tells Steffy that he is going to pursue sole custody of their child as soon as it is born because of her horrible actions. He’s confident that he can convince an LA family court to give him custody when he reveals he had to annul their marriage because she slept with his father. Liam tells Steffy she can see their child, but he’ll make the decisions.

Definitely not who Steffy was hoping to see. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/s46IjE2Nlk — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 17, 2018

Steffy Scared For Her Baby’s Future

Once Liam makes this stunning assertion, spoilers from the soap magazines hint that Steffy panics. She’s long dreamed of a family with Liam, but it’s turning into a nightmare. Liam wants to limit her contact with the baby. What’s worse is he could win in court because of the horrible way she violated their vows by sleeping with his dad. Liam could take her child. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Steffy will panic once Liam drops this bombshell, and it could put the baby’s health at risk.

Other B&B spoilers promise that Bill will soon plead his case to Steffy and ask her to be with him and offers to raise her child with him. With Liam threatening to take the baby, Steffy might be more open to accepting Bill into her life if it means she could better fight for custody. However, Bold spoilers say Steffy will tell Bill no at first. But there’s still the fact that Bill might be her baby’s biological father. If Bill is the baby’s father, then Steffy doesn’t have to worry about Liam taking custody of her child.

However, if Bill claims to be the daddy, will Liam assume he’s lying to help Steffy with their coming custody battle? The paternity twists just keep on coming for this B&B plot. Catch up on the new Bold scoop for the week of January 22-26, Ridge and Liam’s revenge plan against Bill, Rick and Thorne’s plan to take down Ridge, and Steffy’s rumored scheme to fake a miscarriage scare to win Liam back. Watch CBS daytime for new B&B episodes, and check back here often for the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.