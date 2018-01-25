‘Shadow Warrior’, ‘Split/Second’, And ‘Crazy Taxi’ Fill Free Xbox One Games For February

Xbox LIVE Gold subscribers can get a mix of free action and racing during the month of February. Microsoft announced the four titles that will be available to download to the Xbox One at no additional cost.

Here’s the breakdown of what Games with Gold will deliver for Xbox LIVE Gold members in February, along with the dates they will be available to download for free.

Shadow Warrior (Xbox One): February 1 – 28

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India (Xbox One): February 16 – March 15

Split/Second (Backwards Compatible): February 1 – 15

Crazy Taxi (Backwards Compatible): February 16 – 28

As a reminder, some of the free Xbox One and Xbox 360 free games from January are still available. Ubisoft’s Wii U port, Zombi, will be available until February 15 while the backward compatible Army of Two will only be free until January 31.

Shadow Warrior

Wild Hog Games/Devolver Digital

This re-imagining of the classic late-90s Shadow Warrior franchise brings back the over-the-top guns and sword action with demons mixed in. Developer Flying Wild Hog crafted a throwback to old-school first-person shooters. The throwback gameplay does mean some repetitive sequences in the game, however. This combined with so-so graphics earned the title a 74 aggregate review score on Metacritic.

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Ubisoft

This 2.5D action game is part of a series of spin-offs for the Assassin’s Creed franchise. It’s a chance to see what different Assassins were up to in other parts of the world, but the series also had its share of issues. The graphics are fine, but the gameplay and level design were disappointing enough to earn a 64 on Metacritic.

Split/Second

Black Rock Studios/Disney Interactive

This title from Black Rock Studio and Disney Interactive came along at a time when competing realistic kart-racing style games dropped for the Xbox 360 and PS3 at the same time. The hook with this game is players can perform tricks and jumps to build up their “power play” meter. This meter can then be used to trigger events throughout the destructible race environment such as explosions, collapsing buildings, and others that can take out opponents or alter the race course. The Michael Bay-style racing created enough fun moments to earn an 82 on Metacritic.

Crazy Taxi

Sega

The second arcade racing title released on the Xbox 360 actually started out in the Arcade before hopping on to the Sega Dreamcast. The game is a faithful port of the Dreamcast version but also suffers from a lack of modern features and gameplay that does not always age well. This earned a 59 on Metacritic but is worth a download to check out a retro classic.