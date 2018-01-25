‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Andre’s Surprise Funeral Guest Revealed

Days of Our Lives spoilers have already revealed that Andre DiMera’s funeral will be very dramatic. It seems that half of the people who attend the funeral will be a suspect in the murder investigation, and many who come to say goodbye to Andre don’t even like him. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, DOOL fans will see an uninvited guest show up to the funeral, and now we know exactly who that guest will be.

According to a January 25 report by Soap Hub, Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) will be laid to rest during Days of Our Lives episodes that will air during the first week of February. Andre’s funeral will be attended by most of the Salem regulars, including Chad DiMera and his wife Abigail Deveraux, Andre’s wife, Kate Roberts, Andre’s newfound half-brother, Stefan O. DiMera, and his mother Vivian Alamain, as well as others like Hope Brady, Roman Brady, Anna Dimera, and more. However, there will be one guest who arrives that wasn’t on the list.

The latest Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that actress Deidre Hall will reprise her other role of Hattie Adams and show up to the funeral to cause a scene. Most DOOL fans know Hall as longtime Salem fan-favorite character Dr. Marlena Evans. However, Marlena’s doppelganger Hattie has been popping up from time to time to cause trouble, and it seems that this time will be no different.

As many fans may remember, Hattie and Andre have a history. Andre posed as another man in order to gain access to Hattie while she was in prison. The two carried on a relationship, and Hattie even fell hard for Andre’s alter-ego. Now that Andre is dead and gone, Hattie will likely have something to say about it. Days of Our Lives viewers will either see Hattie be sad to see Andre go, even though he betrayed her she had real feelings for him, or she’ll be happy that he’s dead for everything he’s put her through. Hattie will likely cause a big commotion during the funeral, and it will be just another dramatic event in Salem.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.