Contrary To Previous Reports, Oprah Says She’s Not Interested In A Presidential Run, But There’s A Twist

Just as fast as her name was tossed out as a potential candidate in next year’s election, Oprah has seemingly taken her name out of the running. That’s right, Oprah 2020 is no longer a thing, many think.

Following the mogul’s powerful speech during the acceptance of her Cecil B. de Mille award at this year’s Golden Globes, many people thought that Oprah had just opened the door for a presidential run in 2020. Not only did host Seth Meyers joke about Oprah running for President, after the speech, social media was abuzz thinking that the former talk show host would make a great future President.

Oprah’s longtime boyfriend, Stedman Graham, even added fuel to the fire when he seemingly confirmed that O would take a stab at the oval office in a few years.

“It’s up to the people, she would absolutely do it,” he told the Los Angeles Times following the Globes.

But since the rumors have been running rampant, Oprah was one person that has remained silent, until now. The 63-year-old recently sat down with In Style, to talk about a number of different topics from the deadly mudslides near her home in Montecito to rumors of running in the next Presidential election.

“I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not,” she told the magazine of a potential run.

“And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.”

So it seems as though Oprah has no intention to run for office but there’s another small tidbit of information that could potentially change things. According to CNN, Winfrey’s In Style interview actually took place three weeks before her now infamous Golden Globes speech where she promised women that “a new day is on the horizon.”

Though Oprah seemed so confident in her stance to not run in her recent interview, a lot has changed over the course of a month and she could have possibly had a change of heart in recent weeks or days. So it’s really anyone’s guess as to whether or not the mogul will throw her hat in the ring for the election in 2020.

As the hashtag #Oprah2020 was trending on Twitter for days after the Golden Globes, it may be safe to say that many of the people would give Oprah the stamp of approval if she were to make a run run. Guess we’ll all just have to wait and see.