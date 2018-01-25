Kylie Jenner’s First Baby Bump Pic Is Here: Is Kylie Now Going To Confirm Her Pregnancy On Instagram?

Kylie Jenner could not hide it from the press any longer. The world waited to find evidence of her pregnancy, and now it’s finally here.

Kylie Jenner has been rumored to be pregnant for more than four months now. In September, rumors claimed that Kim Kardashian’s sister was expecting her first baby with boyfriend Travis Scott. However, there was no official confirmation from her or her family.

The selfie queen, who used to post pics regularly on Instagram, gradually started maintaining a low profile. She either posted no pics at all or shared the ones where her midriff was covered.

Earlier this month, when Khloe Kardashian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she was repeatedly asked to confirm if her sister was pregnant. The 59-year-old celebrity talk show host asked her if Kylie was “craving things.” Khloe, who is also pregnant with her first baby, acted as if she was completely unaware of what Ellen was hinting.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about. C’mon, Ellen,” Us Weekly quoted Khloe as saying.

Ellen, unimpressed with Khloe’s reply, said she could understand it by looking at Khloe’s eyes that the rumors about her 20-year-old sister’s pregnancy were true.

“I will make a bet right now that she’s pregnant.”

Fans believed there were multiple hints on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that confirmed Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy. She even missed the house party where Khloe declared to her family that she was expecting boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s baby. The Kardashian sisters FaceTimed her to inform her.

Nevertheless, all speculations about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy now seem to have been confirmed, even though Kylie has not posted anything on Instagram yet to confirm her pregnancy. Fans get to see the first pic of Kylie Jenner’s baby bump. She was at a construction site in Hidden Hills. She was seen with her BFF Jordyn Woods while mom, Kris Jenner, was close by.

There is even a small video clip that captures Kylie getting inside her SUV. According to TMZ, which broke the story, Kylie seems to be struggling a bit to get into the car.